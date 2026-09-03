Adnan Sami discussed the changing music industry and the importance of reinvention while appearing on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers: The Music Series. The latest season of the podcast featured conversations with singers, composers and music personalities about their creative journeys, influences and experiences in the industry.

Adnan Sami opens up about reinventing in music: “It’s always important to keep changing and evolving”

Known for his work as a singer, musician and composer, Adnan Sami has had a career spanning film and independent music. During his appearance, he spoke about how the music industry has evolved over the years and why artists need to adapt to changing times.

Speaking about the need for musicians to reinvent themselves, Adnan Sami said, “In earlier days, the music industry was an extension of the film industry. The majority of hits and songs used to come through playback singing, which is a concept that exists only in India. Through the direction of music directors and by adapting to new singing styles, singers used to reinvent themselves.” He also pointed to the growth of independent music, where artists are increasingly appearing on camera and presenting themselves directly to audiences.

He further said, “Now, an independent scene has started, where singers have started coming in front of the camera and presenting themselves. This was always there in the West. Take Madonna, for example. She is the queen of reinvention. Some of them were good, some of them were not, but she always kept reinventing herself. It’s always important to keep changing and evolving. You and your music should both change a bit according to the times.”

Through Game Changers: The Music Series, Komal Nahta continues conversations with prominent names from the music and entertainment industry, focusing on their careers, creative journeys and perspectives on the evolving landscape of Indian music.

Also Read : Adnan Sami shares WILD Amitabh Bachchan studio story: “We got bedsheets, kept the speakers on and recorded him live…this was NEVER done before”

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