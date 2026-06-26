A hotel room with mattresses pressed against the walls as makeshift soundproofing may not sound like the ideal recording setup, but it was inside exactly such a space that Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar laid down the vocals for ‘Maskara’, the breakout track from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga.

How Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar recorded ‘Maskara’ from Main Vaapas Aaunga in a hotel room during A.R. Rahman’s US tour

Composed by A.R. Rahman and penned by lyricist Irshad Kamil, the song has quietly turned into a social media sensation since its release, racking up millions of views on short-form video platforms within a month, with countless fans recreating reels to its breezy, nostalgic melody.

From Bandel to Bollywood

Nilanjana’s journey to the track is as unlikely as the recording conditions. The 30-year-old singer, who grew up in Bandel, Hooghly, in West Bengal, was first introduced to national audiences as a Top 5 finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2015.

Her path into Rahman’s orbit, however, came not through singing but through the bass guitar. Having spent four to five years honing her skills as a bassist, she received a life-changing call from the composer’s team in 2021. In an interview with The Telegraph Online, she credited veteran drummer Ranjit Barot for the breakthrough, saying, “I owe that opportunity to Ranjit Barot, the legendary drummer and Rahman sir’s longtime friend, who discovered me through social media and recommended my name. I will always be deeply grateful to both Ranjit sir and Rahman sir for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Since joining the touring band, Nilanjana has also taken the stage as a vocalist, singing portions of ‘Patakha Guddi’ and ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ during Rahman’s live arena shows.

The unexpected recording

The genesis of ‘Maskara’ was just as unplanned. While on tour in the US with Rahman’s team, she received an impromptu call from the composer asking her to record a track. She had no indication it was destined for a feature film.

Recounting the moment, she said, “I had absolutely no idea what I was being called in for. I still remember they turned the hotel room into a makeshift recording space by soundproofing the walls with mattresses - it’s funny to think about now!”

Even after completing the session, Nilanjana remained uncertain whether her vocals would survive the final cut. The confirmation, when it came, made the eventual success all the more meaningful. Despite the outpouring of praise, she told the publication she felt she “could have done better.”

Since its release, ‘Maskara’ has crossed 10 million views on YouTube and has been used in more than 100,000 Instagram reels. The song, composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, features in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Also Read: A.R. Rahman receives Golden Plate Award at American Academy of Achievement summit in Washington, DC

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