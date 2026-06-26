Producer Vishesh Bhatt has confirmed that composer Mithoon and lyricist Sayeed Quadri will return to create the music for Awarapan 2, including reimagined versions of fan-favourite tracks ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’, as well as one new original song for the film.

Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri to compose music for Awarapan 2, including reimagined versions of ‘Toh Phir Aao’ and ‘Tera Mera Rishta’

The sequel, directed by Nitin Kakkar, stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

The original Awarapan developed a following for its emotional storytelling and soundtrack. The sequel is being positioned as an action drama that continues the franchise’s focus on layered, emotion-driven narratives and music.

Vishesh Bhatt said, “While searching for the musical identity of this film, I kept returning to the same two names - Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri Saab. I knew they would bring the emotional scale and depth this story needed, while taking it to a place beyond what I had imagined. Their music has always lived in the space between heartbreak and hope, intimacy and magnitude, and that is exactly the space this film needed.”

Sayeed Quadri said, “When the heart is sincere, and carries that sense of wanderlust and restlessness, the words that come from it hold a special truth. I share that same emotional bond with Awarapan, its sequel, and Vishesh Films, and it will come through in the songs of Awarapan 2 for audiences to feel.”

Mithoon added, “Every memorable song we’ve created together has been the result of perfect alignment. Vishesh provides a deeply emotional narrative canvas, and Sayeed Quadri Saab writes poetry that conveys the most complex emotions in a simple manner. To score the music for Awarapan 2, we relied entirely on that exact chemistry. It is a joy to reunite and make music that is so uncompromisingly honest.”

Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Palak Muchhal rehearses through high fever for a grand live show with Mithoon in Surat

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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