Composer A.R. Rahman has been presented the Golden Plate Award by the American Academy of Achievement at its 56th International Achievement Summit, held in Washington, D.C. The award was presented by filmmaker Peter Jackson at the Mellon Auditorium.

A.R. Rahman receives Golden Plate Award at American Academy of Achievement summit in Washington, DC

The Golden Plate Award is among the American Academy of Achievement’s highest honours, conferred upon individuals whose work has made a significant impact across disciplines. Previous recipients include Haruki Murakami, Dame Julie Andrews, Maya Angelou, Francis Ford Coppola, Chuck Jones, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael J. Fox, Samuel L. Jackson, and Andre Agassi.

Accepting the honour, Rahman said, “I am truly humbled to receive this honour. It wouldn’t have been possible without the people of India, the inspiration I’ve drawn from the country, the directors and creative partners I’ve had the privilege of working with, and the fans who have supported me throughout the years and inspired me to keep pushing myself. This recognition is deeply meaningful to me. It’s not just an honour, it’s also a reminder to strive for more and keep growing. I’m humbled and proud to represent India in this way.”

Rahman is an Academy Award-winning composer, producer, and philanthropist whose work spans film, concert, and theatre across multiple languages and countries. The American Academy of Achievement is a non-profit organisation based in Washington, D.C., that recognises outstanding achievement across a range of fields.

Rahman’s recent work includes the soundtracks for Peddi and Main Vaapas Aaunga. He will next be heard in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, for which he is collaborating with composer Hans Zimmer on the film’s music.

Also Read: A.R. Rahman reflects on Asha Bhosle’s final recording: “Asha ji’s voice will continue to live in our hearts forever”

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