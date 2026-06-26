EXCLUSIVE: ‘Munni Badnaam’ and ‘Chatni’ fame Mamta Sharma brings wedding vibes with ‘Kangna’; says, “I am thrilled that the song is already receiving so much love”

Singer Mamta Sharma has released two new songs in quick succession. While her recently released track ‘Chatni’ from the upcoming film Dhamaal 4 has attracted attention, she has also unveiled a new dance single, ‘Kangna’. Released under the music label One Music Originals, the song is a duet featuring vocals by Mamta Sharma and Monu Rathod. The music video stars actress Sambhavna Seth alongside newcomer Pravin Shinde and is set against the backdrop of an Indian wedding celebration.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Munni Badnaam’ and ‘Chatni’ fame Mamta Sharma brings wedding vibes with ‘Kangna’; says, “I am thrilled that the song is already receiving so much love”

‘Kangna’ was conceived after lyricist Jass Pannu shared the idea with composer Bad-Ash, who developed it into an upbeat dance track. Filmed in Mumbai, the music video has been directed by Arvind Thakur and features wedding-themed visuals and choreography. Sambhavna Seth and Pravin Shinde appear together in the video, while Mamta Sharma also makes an appearance.

Expressing her excitement about the release, Mamta Sharma said, “As the look and feel of the song suggests, its upbeat music and catchy lyrics are sure to get people on the dance floor. I am thrilled that the song is already receiving so much love from listeners. Despite filming in an intense heatwave, with temperatures crossing 50 degrees Celsius and several challenges on set, the entire team came together to create something truly special. I am excited for everyone to watch the video, enjoy the song, and shower it with even more love.”

Sharing her experience, Sambhavna Seth said, “The moment Mamta told me about the music video, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Mamta and I go back a long way, so working together again felt really special. Even though we were shooting in extreme weather conditions, the energy on set never dropped and we had a great time creating the video. What made this project even more memorable was getting to work with a friend I've shared so many years and experiences with. I'm really happy that people are enjoying the song and showing it so much love. We had a lot of fun making it, and I hope audiences continue to enjoy it just as much.”

‘Kangna’ is currently streaming across major digital platforms.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anjali Anand says she was “born dancing” for songs like Chutney from Dhamaal 4; calls it the “ultimate chatpata song”

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