The actress shared a glimpse of her latest wellness routine while stressing that the therapy is being done under strict medical supervision.

Actress Hina Khan continues to keep fans updated about her health journey, and her latest social media post offers a glimpse into another wellness practice she has incorporated into her recovery. The actress recently shared a video of herself undergoing ice therapy, while also cautioning followers against attempting it without proper medical guidance.

Hina Khan undergoes ice therapy amid cancer recovery; warns fans saying, “Do not attempt it without professional guidance”

Taking to Instagram, Hina posted a video in which she is seen immersed in a tub filled with approximately 70 kgs of ice, with the level reaching almost up to her neck. The setup appeared to be on the balcony of her residence. In the clip, the actress revealed that she stayed in the ice bath for 12 minutes and expressed her determination to gradually increase the duration, but only under the supervision of her doctors.

Alongside the video, Hina stressed that the therapy is part of her medically supervised recovery process and should not be replicated without professional advice. “Ice therapy = Heaven… I do it under strict doctors supervision, do not attempt it without professional guidance.. Take it easy and Go slow.. Listen to your body..,” she wrote in the caption. The actress also extended her gratitude to the team that helped organise the session and acknowledged the medical professionals overseeing the process, reiterating the importance of expert supervision while undergoing such therapies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)



Hina Khan has been candid about her health journey ever since she revealed in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Her announcement came as a shock to fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry. Since then, the actress has consistently shared updates on her treatment, recovery, and overall well-being, often using her platform to spread awareness and offer hope to others facing similar challenges.

Her regular health updates have been met with an outpouring of support from fans, who continue to admire her resilience and positive outlook throughout her recovery.

On the professional front, Hina Khan rose to fame with her portrayal of Akshara in the long-running television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later expanded her fan base with her appearance on Bigg Boss 11 and has since featured in several television shows, web projects, and music videos. In her personal life, Hina married Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai supervising producer Rocky Jaiswal in June 2025.

Also Read: Hina Khan issues stern warning to fans amid online debate: “I will block you, even if you are my fan”

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