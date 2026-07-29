National Award winner Kriti Sanon continues to cement her position as one of Hindi cinema's most bankable stars. With a streak of back-to-back successes including Mimi, Crew, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Do Patti, and Cocktail 2, Kriti has consistently impressed both audiences and critics alike. As she continues to explore exciting scripts and collaborations across industries, Kriti recently opened up about an actor she has long admired and would love to work with.

Kriti Sanon expresses desire to collaborate with Allu Arjun: “I think he is a fantastic actor”

Speaking about her wish to collaborate with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, Kriti said, “I would love to definitely work with Allu Arjun. I think he is a fantastic actor. Loved him in Pushpa and loved him in other films he has done which are completely opposite to Pushpa’s character. He is an incredible actor.”

Kriti’s admiration reflects her appreciation for Allu Arjun's versatility and ability to effortlessly portray vastly different characters. With both stars enjoying phenomenal success and commanding massive fan bases, the possibility of witnessing them share screen space has already sparked excitement among audiences. As Indian cinema increasingly embraces cross-industry collaborations, a film featuring Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun would undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated pairings.

Kriti was last seen recently in Cocktail 2, which, as per the title, was the second film in director Homi Adajania and producers Maddock Films’ Cocktail franchise. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, will next be seen in the keenly awaited Raaka, which is directed by Atlee.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon birthday special: 10 times the National Award winner left the internet speechless with her fashion choices

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