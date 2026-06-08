Hina Khan has urged her fans and followers to maintain civility on social media, sharing a strong message against online trolling and hate. The actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to request her supporters to refrain from targeting or abusing others, even while defending her views.

Hina Khan issues stern warning to fans amid online debate: “I will block you, even if you are my fan”

The note comes days after a series of cryptic posts shared by Hina Khan and actress Shilpa Shinde drew attention online. While neither actress directly named the other, the posts triggered widespread speculation and debate among social media users, with fans from both sides actively weighing in on the discussion.

Addressing the growing online discourse, Hina shared a message emphasizing kindness and humanity. She wrote, “We all make mistakes and we all evolve with time.. I read some tweets here and thr.. I have always chosen kindness, love and humanity over hatred.” The actress went on to urge her fans to follow the same approach while expressing their opinions online. “If you are my fan and a well wisher..I urge you to act with the same firmness and clarity. Without being Hateful and Curt towards others, without acting like mindless and conscienceless trolls. We shall not stoop low to make a point. We can do it without being inhuman or hateful. We can always put out our point but with a lot of grace and still be effective. Compassion and love should be our strength.”

Hina also made it clear that she would not tolerate abusive behaviour, even from her own supporters. “If you don't do it and act like those who spread meaningless hatred and troll, I will block you, even if you are my fan.. And I mean it. I only want positivity and peace for me as well as for my dear ones. And you all are very dear to me. Plz be kind.”

The statement arrives in the wake of recent controversy surrounding Shilpa Shinde's podcast appearance, where the actress claimed that allegations she had previously made against the producers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain were false. The remarks led to strong reactions online, with many social media users expressing disappointment and criticism.

Amid the ongoing chatter, Hina's latest note appears to be a call for restraint, urging fans to engage in conversations with respect and empathy rather than hostility.

Also Read: Hina Khan shares cryptic note amid Shilpa Shinde controversy; says, “Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes”

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