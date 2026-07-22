Helen fondly looked back on her long-standing association with legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle during the latest episode of India’s Best Dancer Season 5. Appearing on the show's special episode, Retro Queens ka Jashan, the iconic actress reflected on how Asha Bhosle’s voice became an inseparable part of her unforgettable on-screen performances and contributed significantly to her journey in Hindi cinema.

Helen reflects on 250 plus songs with Asha Bhosle; says, “I made history because of her”

Over the years, Helen and Asha Bhosle created numerous memorable songs that continue to be celebrated by Bollywood fans. Recalling their remarkable collaboration, Helen spoke about the singer’s dedication and the enthusiasm she brought to every track picturised on her.

Sharing her admiration, Helen said, "Asha ji was my favorite and she gave me her voice, and that's how I made history in the film industry, because of her. I've done 250 plus songs with Asha ji, she used to ask the producer-director, 'Who is going to do this song?' and when they said 'Helen', she would give that extra zest into it."

The actress also revealed a heartwarming memory from one of Asha Bhosle’s live performances that has stayed with her over the years. Recalling the incident, Helen said, "Asha ji ne mujhe ek show pe bulaya tha, as a guest. She was singing on the stage and in between the show unhone kaha, 'Helen ji, agar main mard hoti, toh main aapse shaadi karti (Asha ji had invited me to a show as a guest. She was singing on the stage and in between the show she said, 'Helen ji, if I were a man, I would marry you’) God bless her soul."

Helen’s heartfelt recollections received loud applause from the judges—Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Jaaved Jaaferi—who celebrated the legendary duo’s contribution to Bollywood music and dance. Their collaboration produced several timeless songs that remain popular across generations.

The special episode served as a tribute to the golden era of Hindi cinema, with Helen’s stories offering viewers a glimpse into the friendship and artistic partnership she shared with Asha Bhosle. India’s Best Dancer Season 5 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: Vaibhavi Malhotra recalls the life lesson she learnt from Helen on the sets of Brown: “Her eyes lit up like a newcomer’s”

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