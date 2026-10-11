Choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya has unveiled the trailer of his upcoming directorial, Ganesh Dust To Stardust. Starring Shivanshu Soni, Alok Shaw, Sukanya Kalan and Sakshi Pawaskar, the film centres on the challenges people face while pursuing their ambitions and the determination required to overcome difficult circumstances. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 11, 2026.

Ganesh Acharya unveils trailer of Ganesh Dust To Stardust; film to release in theatres on December 11

Following the film’s announcement and the release of its first poster, the trailer offers a glimpse into a story shaped by dreams, responsibilities and personal sacrifices. Dance forms a key part of the film’s narrative, alongside the emotional and dramatic challenges faced by its characters.

With Ganesh Dust To Stardust, Acharya brings his experience as a choreographer to a story that connects dance with the pursuit of success. The film explores the idea that ambition alone may not be enough, with perseverance, hard work and sacrifice also playing a role in turning aspirations into reality.

Speaking about the trailer, Ganesh Acharya shared, “I have always believed that everyone has the right to dream, but dreams don’t come true just by dreaming. You have to work hard, make sacrifices and keep moving forward, no matter how difficult the journey gets. That is the emotion we have tried to bring alive through Ganesh Dust To Stardust. This film is very close to my heart, and I hope that everyone who watches it finds a little bit of their own dreams, struggles and aspirations in it.”

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Producer Soundarya Acharya also spoke about the film’s themes and her experience of watching her father bring the project to the screen. She said, “Ganesh Dust To Stardust is a film that carries a lot of emotion for all of us. It is about believing in your dreams even when the circumstances around you make them seem impossible. Watching my father bring this vision to life has been incredibly special. He has put immense passion, hard work and emotion into every aspect of this film. We hope the trailer gives audiences a glimpse of the heart and scale with which we have made it.”

Ganesh Dust To Stardust is presented by V2S Production & Entertainment and produced by Soundarya Acharya. Ganesh Acharya has written and directed the film, with the screenplay and dialogues co-written by Digangana Suryavanshi and Acharya. Junaid Kumar has composed the music and background score, while Sameer Anjaan and Ganesh Acharya have penned the lyrics.

Ajay Pandey has handled cinematography, with Rakesh Ram serving as editor. The production design is by Amrish Yamanappa Patange and Daya Vanniyar of Red Ameise, while choreography is by Ganesh Acharya and his team.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on December 11, 2026.

Also Read: Ajay Bijli’s ‘Dil Kare Haaye Haaye’ video out, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya

More Pages: Ganesh Dust To Stardust Box Office Collection

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