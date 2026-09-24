Mona Singh has had a busy 2026, with six projects across films and web series, including Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Border 2, Kohrra Season 2, Subedaar, Maa Ka Sum and Pritam Pedro. Over the course of the year, the actor has taken on a range of characters, including a Goan gangster, a fauji wife, a policewoman and a villain.

Mona Singh recalls saying yes to 3 Idiots; says, “I didn’t think twice”

Speaking about her approach to choosing roles, Singh said that screen time has never been the deciding factor for her. She explained that every actor, regardless of whether they are playing the protagonist or a supporting character, is ultimately portraying a character.

Mona said, “See, we all play a character na when we are doing a project, whether it's a movie, TV, web series, we're playing a character. Even the protagonist is playing a character, right? So Raju sir had told me that don't think about your screen time, don't think of it as a small role. He said there's no role as big or small. It's about what you bring to the table. It's about how you deliver. Whether it is impactful or not, that is up to people to decide.”

Singh also recalled being offered a role in 3 Idiots and said that her decision to be part of the film was immediate. She remembered being excited about working with the team, particularly director Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan.

“But you give your best shot because it's going to be there for years. This is the mantra of life. Just be honest, be authentic. I genuinely love the craft. And at that point of time, in 2007 or 2008 when I was offered 3 idiots, I wasn't saying yes or no to the role. I was so taken and consumed by the whole fact that there's Amir Khan, Bhavna Rani, Madhuban Kareena, it's Rajyogi Rani. I'm his biggest fan. So for me, I didn't think twice to say yes to sir. I was like, I am doing it. And then when I started to talk to him about the role, that is the time he told me, Mona, don't think of it like that,” she added.

Singh's comments reflect her approach to acting, where the nature of the character takes precedence over the amount of screen time. She has followed the same philosophy across her projects in 2026, taking on roles across different genres and formats.

For Singh, the focus remains on delivering a performance that contributes to the story rather than measuring a role by its length. Her varied projects this year have given her an opportunity to explore different characters while continuing to focus on the craft of acting.

Also Read : One Year Of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Mona Singh recalls Aryan Khan’s directorial debut; says, “I knew that it was going to be a kick-ass show”

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