Here are the hottest names who are representing India on the global stage.

The world of global luxury has tilted on its axis and how. The biggest fashion and beauty houses are no longer just looking to the West. They are looking at India. And a generation of Indian actresses is answering that call, each in her own way, each for a different legacy house.

From Tamannaah Bhatia to Alia Bhatt: Indian actresses putting India on the global luxury map

Here are the hottest names who are representing India on the global stage:

Alia Bhatt - Gucci & L'oréal Paris

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In May 2023, Gucci named Alia Bhatt its first-ever Indian global ambassador, a title that placed her alongside the Italian house's constellation of international faces. In 2024, she added L'Oréal Paris to her global portfolio, thus becoming one of the most globally represented Indian actresses across both fashion and beauty.

Tamannaah Bhatia - Shiseido

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The first and only Indian woman a 150-year-old legacy Japanese beauty house has ever chosen to represent it. Tamannaah Bhatia holds the title of Shiseido's India brand ambassador, a distinction no other Indian actress can claim, as she fronts the brand's legacy skincare line in one of the world's fastest-growing beauty markets. What makes her story even more compelling is that she is also the founder of a fine jewellery line that she built entirely from scratch. Actor, entrepreneur and now the Indian face of a global skincare line, only few can wear all three titles at once, and even fewer can wear them this well.

Ananya Panday - Chanel

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In April 2025, Chanel named Ananya Panday its first-ever Indian brand ambassador, making her the youngest and the first from India to represent the iconic French maison. Recently, she joined the brand's front row in Paris for their Haute Couture show, becoming a part of Chanel's coveted global roster.

Kriti Sanon - Friend Of The House, Burberry

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Kriti Sanon holds the designation of ‘Friend of the House’ for Burberry, the British luxury brand's way of recognising its most valued cultural allies. She garnered significant attention when she sat front row at Burberry’s February 2026 London Fashion Week, further strengthening the brand’s visibility in the Indian market.

Janhvi Kapoor - Friend Of The Maison, Miu Miu

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Janhvi Kapoor is a recognised ‘Friend of the Maison’ for Miu Miu, becoming the first Bollywood actress to wear the Italian house head-to-toe at Cannes, and attending the reopening of the brand's London flagship on Bond Street.

Five actresses. Five of the world's most coveted luxury houses. And one very clear message: India is leading the global luxury conversation. From beauty to fashion, from London to Paris to Milan, Indian actresses are showing up on the world's most prestigious stages and commanding every room they walk into. Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor are not just representing themselves. They are representing a new India, one that the world's biggest luxury houses are choosing, repeatedly and deliberately.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt joins Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad 2 cast; reunites with Pen Studios after Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR

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