Aparshakti Khurana has returned with another heartfelt musical offering, ‘Manmohneya’, a romantic track that beautifully captures the warmth and emotions of love. Released on July 13, the song marks another addition to his growing catalogue of soulful melodies, following tracks such as ‘Kudiye Ni’, ‘Zaroor’, and ‘Tere Piche’. With its soothing composition and emotional lyrics, ‘Manmohneya’ aims to create a relaxing and heartfelt listening experience.

Aparshakti Khurana opens up about the emotion behind romantic track Manmohneya; says, “When the heart is struck with the right chord, it sings along”

The song is sung by Aparshakti Khurana and penned by lyricists Harry Arora and Rehan Raza, while the music has been composed by Mir Desai. Together, they have crafted a romantic melody that reflects the beauty of love and leaves a lasting impression on listeners.

Speaking about the song and the emotions behind it, Aparshakti said, “When the heart is struck with the right chord, it sings along. And that’s exactly what ‘Manmohneya’ intends to do. Never once did the journey of ‘Manmohneya’ felt like a ‘job’. The track is curated in a way that lets you sit back after a hectic day, spend quality time with your partner while you simply enjoy the monsoon.”

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The song stands out not only for its romantic theme but also for its heartfelt lyrics and Aparshakti's soothing vocals, which together create an emotional connection with the audience. The gentle melody complements the lyrics, making ‘Manmohneya’ a comforting listen for those who enjoy soft, romantic music.

Since its release, ‘Manmohneya’ has been receiving an encouraging response from listeners, with many praising its calming vibe and adding it to their repeat playlists. Backed by Zee Music Company, the song is available across major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, iTunes, and several others, allowing music lovers to enjoy the romantic track across their preferred services.

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