As Alpha continues its run in theatres, the film’s latest song ‘Champagne’ has emerged as a standout, with viewers applauding Sharvari’s infectious energy, effortless dance moves and striking screen presence. Choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, the high-octane track sees the actress step into a completely new dance space, and the choreographer has now opened up about the hard work and dedication she brought to the song.

From ‘Taras’ to ‘Champagne’, choreographer Vijay Ganguly applauds Sharvari’s growth: “She performed the choreography like butter”

Having first worked with Sharvari on the much-loved track ‘Taras’ from Munjya, Vijay reflected on how far she has come as a performer. “Sharvari had very little rehearsal time for ‘Taras’, yet she pulled it off beautifully with her expressions, grace and the way she danced. I was very impressed and hoped we'd get another song together. Then came ‘Champagne’.”

Sharing how different ‘Champagne’ was from their previous collaboration, he added, “‘Taras’ was very different from ‘Champagne’. Adi (Aditya Chopra) sir and Shiv (Rawail) wanted this song to have a lively, street and hip-hop vibe. We told Sharvari she'd have to rehearse a lot, but she picked it up so fast that I eventually had to tell her, ‘Stop rehearsing because you're over-rehearsing.’ She kept working on every step and every expression until everything felt perfect."

Vijay further revealed that Sharvari’s preparation made the shoot remarkably smooth. “When we finally went on set, it didn't even feel like we were shooting a song. The moment the camera rolled, she was ready. She performed the choreography like butter. Even a difficult long-take sequence was wrapped much faster than we expected because she was so prepared. She gives such great takes.”

Praising her growth and commitment, Vijay concluded, “It's been fantastic seeing Sharvari's journey from ‘Taras’ to ‘Champagne’ and how much she has grown. She gave this song her 100% energy, precision, look and performance. Every time we work together, it still feels like the first day. She's got a great future.”

Also Read: Did Dhurandhar affect Alpha’s box office outcome? Trade experts share their views: “You can’t escape comparison with Dhurandhar. It’ll remain in front of you always”

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