Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed 15 years on July 15, 2026, and Hrithik Roshan marked the milestone with a heartfelt social media post. Looking back at the beloved coming-of-age film, the actor described it as a journey that continues to amaze him and revealed how playing Arjun mirrored a phase of his own life.

Hrithik Roshan calls Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara “transformative and cathartic experience” as film turns 15: “We were a bunch of fools having fun”

Sharing his thoughts, Hrithik wrote that the film remains one of the most meaningful experiences of his career: "15 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. A film and a journey that continues to amaze me. Arjun was a character who allowed me to channel on screen a conundrum I was dealing with in real life."

Hrithik Roshan credits Zoya Akhtar for creating a creative space

The actor went on to praise director Zoya Akhtar for giving him the freedom to explore the character and encouraging the cast to perform without fear. He wrote, "As we got closer to shooting, across many conversations with Zoya, I found a director and collaborator who let the actor in me run free. The confidence she had in her process was unshakable, and it allowed her to liberate all of us artists on set. We were a bunch of fools having fun, and in hindsight creating something meaningful in the process. Thank you Zo for allowing us to be fools. ♥️"

'We created a film that continues to speak to audiences'

Reflecting on the lasting impact of the film, Hrithik said the experience of making Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was deeply transformative, both personally and professionally: "Today, when I look back at the journey of filming, just as Arjun found freedom in embracing his true self, so did I. It was a deeply transformative and cathartic experience. One that perhaps cannot be replicated without the right people around."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The actor also thanked his co-stars Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, along with producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya Akhtar, writer Reema Kagti, lyricist Javed Akhtar, cinematographer Carlos Catalan, composers Shankar Ehsaan Loy, choreographers Bosco Caesar and Vaibhavi Merchant, besides the film's technical crew.

"Here is to my precious co stars Abhay, Farhan, Katrina, Kalki, and to the incredible team of Ritesh, Zoya, Reema, Javed uncle, Carlos, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Bosco Caesar, Vaibhavi & the brilliant technical team, and crew. Together we created a film that continues to speak to audiences even 15 years later. We did this. And most importantly, we had fun while doing it! Thank you universe for the opportunity to be a part of this magical film ✨"

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara became one of Bollywood's most celebrated coming-of-age films.

Also Read: 15 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Excel Entertainment unveils special merchandise collection

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