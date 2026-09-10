At the trailer launch of Hunkkaar - The Roar, the actress spoke candidly about the conditioning women face in the industry and beyond.

Fatima Sana Shaikh addressed the persistent presence of patriarchy and microaggressions faced by women in the film industry and in society at large, at the trailer launch event of her upcoming release, Hunkkaar - The Roar.

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on microaggressions and patriarchy in Bollywood: “We have to fight it”

Speaking on the subject, Shaikh said, "Our beginning is two steps back. Whichever room you are in, whichever position you are in, power or hierarchy, it doesn't matter. Because this is the conditioning of society. It's not that we don't deserve, we don't know what we want, we are intelligent. But society is wired in such a way that it doesn't give you a chance." She added, "It tells you, 'wait a minute, prove yourself first.'"

The actress also noted that patriarchy is not solely perpetuated by men, pointing out that women, too, are conditioned by and participate in the same societal structures. "Patriarchy is not only the fault of men. There are also women in it. They are also included. It internalizes. And we are all born in the same conditioning. And we have to fight it," she said, describing the conditioning as "deeply ingrained."

Drawing from her own experience in the film industry, Shaikh recalled, "Even I have been in such rooms, where you go to a room, the producer tells you that this is a mind-blowing film for you. Then, the role is of a woman who is trying to find a voice." She pointed out the irony of such situations, where despite the female-oriented premise of a project, she often finds herself as the only woman in the room.

She went on to describe how such moments can play out: "The irony is that when you try to say something, she won't appreciate it. She can't handle it. And then, she will make weird jokes, or she will mansplain. Because she will tell us how women feel when there is a violent crime. She will tell us that actually, it's not that bad. It's like this." On how to navigate these situations, Shaikh said the key is to "learn to stand up for yourself and fight."

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen echoing similar themes on screen in Hunkkaar, where she plays a no-nonsense police officer. The courtroom drama is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Priyanka Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures and Mangata Films Production. Directed by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, Hunkkaar - The Roar is set to stream on JioHotstar from September 25.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh plays a determined cop opposite Aneet Padda in Hunkkaar – The Roar; teaser out now

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