The actress opened up about her experience of shooting the spiritual track as makers of the folklore fantasy drama release it on September 10.

The Vvaan: Tamannaah Bhatia prays to the revered goddess of Chhath Puja as ‘Chhathi Maiya’ becomes first-ever Bollywood song dedicated to the festival

In a groundbreaking move for Bollywood, the upcoming film The Vvaan has unveiled its latest song, ‘Chhathi Maiya’, dedicated to the revered goddess worshipped during Chhath Puja. The track, sung and composed by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore, brings the cultural grandeur of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand to mainstream Hindi cinema for the first time.

The Vvaan: Tamannaah Bhatia prays to the revered goddess of Chhath Puja as ‘Chhathi Maiya’ becomes first-ever Bollywood song dedicated to the festival

Tamannaah, who features prominently in the song, expressed her pride in being part of this historic cinematic moment. “It feels surreal to be a part of The Vvaan and bring to life the pride of Bihar and Patna by celebrating Chhath for the first time on the big screen of Indian Film Industry through ‘Chhathi Maiya’ song,” Tamannaah said.

She added, “It's our humble attempt to bring the Bihari pride of India on the big screen, and all we hope is that the audience feels equally spiritual and devotional the way we felt throughout the journey.”

The song, choreographed by legendary dance director Chinni Prakash, showcases Tamannaah embodying the emotional depth and spiritual essence of Chhath Puja, a festival deeply rooted in tradition and faith.

Composer-singer Vishal Mishra described the project as a personal and cultural milestone. “It is truly an honour and a blessing for me to bring the faith and sacred tradition of Chhath, deeply rooted in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, to Hindi cinema for the first time,” Mishra stated.

He continued, “My only wish is for the beauty and fragrance of our culture to travel to every corner of the world, and receive the love and respect it truly deserves. This is a small offering from Kaushal Kishore, the entire Team Vann and me, dedicated to my people. ‘Chhathi Maiya’ is yours now. Jai Chhathi Maiya.”

Released under the Zee Music label, ‘Chhathi Maiya’ is being hailed as a devotional anthem that not only celebrates Chhath Puja but also highlights the strength of the Van Devi, a central figure in the folklore fantasy world of The Vvaan.

Following the romantic track ‘Samjho Na’, ‘Chhathi Maiya’ offers audiences a glimpse into the film’s spiritual realm, which forms a core part of its narrative. The song is positioned as a key element in the film’s promotional campaign, showcasing The Vvaan in a devotional light while reinforcing its folklore fantasy adventure theme.

The film, backed by storytellers Arunabh Kumar (TVF), director Deepak Mishra, and producer Ektaa Kapoor, aims to bring Indian folklore into a new cinematic space. Blending adventure, mystery, and humour, The Vvaan is being pitched as a complete family entertainer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)



Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah in lead roles. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as DOP and Visual Director.

Producers Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar, and Niraj Kothari are behind the project, which also includes a companion comic book titled The Legend of Vvaan to expand the film’s universe. The Vvaan is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 25, 2026, promising a grand folklore fantasy experience where visuals, music, mystery, romance, and scale converge to create an immersive world for audiences.

Also Read: The Vvaan song ‘Samjho Na’ out: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia share romantic chemistry in first on-screen pairing

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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