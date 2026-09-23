Vibe, starring Kunal Kemmu, has been one of the most anticipated films of the year and recently arrived in theatres to an enthusiastic response. Packed with chaos, action, humour, and unexpected twists, the film has been winning hearts since its release and is performing strongly at the box office.

EXCLUSIVE: Virender Sehwag gives Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe a thumbs-up; says, “The concept is very great”

From celebrities and critics to audiences, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, praising the film and its unique concept. The latest celebrity to join the appreciation is cricketing legend Virrender Sehwag. In an exlcusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Virrender Sehwag said he watched Vibe and praised its concept, calling it “very great.”

Virrender Sehwag shared, “Recently I watched Kunal Kemmu’s movie Vibe in the theatres. I try that i go with my children on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday and watch a movie once. I had watched his previous movies also, like Madgaon Express. Vibe is also good, the concept is very great.”

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Vibe is a high-stakes action comedy written and directed by Kunal Kemmu. The film is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films and follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives spiral into an unpredictable adventure, pushing their survival instincts and friendship to the limit. Bringing together high-stakes action, character-driven comedy, infectious music, and an ensemble cast with a vibe of its own, the film is headlined by Kemmu alongside Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshika Dhir, and features Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in pivotal roles. Amazon MGM Studios’ Vibe was released in theatres on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Vibe Box Office: After Monday drop Tuesday brings 15.56% recovery; film crosses Rs. 8.5 cr

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