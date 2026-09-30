Mithun Chakraborty’s popularity was on full display during the making of Om Shanti Om. Farah Khan recently recalled how the veteran actor’s arrival on the sets of the film’s song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ caused such excitement that it left even Shah Rukh Khan and the filmmaker wondering what was happening.

Farah Khan reveals Mithun Chakraborty caused a stampede on Om Shanti Om sets, even Shah Rukh Khan was confused

Farah shared the anecdote while speaking to Mithun’s sons, Mimo and Namashi Chakraborty, on her vlog. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker recalled that 32 leading actors came together for the song, but Mithun’s arrival created an unexpected frenzy on the sets.

Farah Khan recalls Mithun Chakraborty’s arrival

According to Farah, the incident took place before Mithun became familiar to a newer generation through shows such as Dance India Dance. She said, “A lot of actors came; 32 actors came. But when Dada came, I can't tell you there was a stampede and this was before Dance India Dance. We showed in the song that one lady fainted, which actually happened before! That is why we put it in the song. Even the lightman jumped from his position to meet him, and there was so much commotion... Shah Rukh and I were like, 'What happened!'”

Farah also explained that the fainting scene seen in the song was inspired by what had actually happened when Mithun arrived. The reaction from the crew was apparently so strong that even a lightman left his position to get closer to the actor.

Mithun and Shah Rukh Khan’s unplanned moment

Farah also recalled another memorable moment from the song involving Mithun and Shah Rukh Khan. While filming their portion, she asked Shah Rukh to follow the steps Mithun was performing. However, Shah Rukh struggled to keep up with the veteran actor. Farah said Mithun responded by playfully tapping Shah Rukh on the head, and the moment was eventually retained in the final song.

“He could not follow him, so Mithun da started giving him tapli (smack on the head) and we have kept that in the shot,” she said.

Released in 2007, ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ became one of the most talked-about songs from Om Shanti Om because of its unusually large line-up of Bollywood stars. The song featured Dharmendra, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Jeetendra, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha and Juhi Chawla, among several others.

Also Read: Sameer reveals he OFFENDED Mithun Chakraborty while working as a journalist: “I asked him about his alleged affair with Ranjeeta; he retorted, ‘Maine suna hi ki tumhara Sridevi se affair chal raha hain’”

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