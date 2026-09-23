Actress Celina Jaitly reflected on her 16th wedding anniversary with an emotional note shared on social media, saying she had no celebration to share and instead chose to look back on the difficult years of her marriage. In her post, the actress spoke about pain, trauma and abuse, while focusing on her children and their wellbeing.

Celina Jaitly shares emotional note on 16th wedding anniversary amid divorce proceedings, speaks of “pain, trauma and abuse”: “At least I know I did my best”

On September 22, Celina shared the note on social media, a day before September 23, which marks 16 years since her marriage was registered in Austria. She also noted that September 18 marked the 16th anniversary of her Hindu marriage.

“#weddinganniversary : Images of light and dark ..A reflection of how my life is going on ..18th Sept marked the 16th wedding anniversary of our Hindu marriage, & tomorrow, 23rd Sept, marks 16 years since the registration of our marriage in Austria. I have no celebration to share. Only a thousand apologies to my heart, & a prayer for my children,” she wrote.

Celina Jaitly reflects on her marriage

In her lengthy note, Celina looked back on the years she spent trying to hold her family together. She said that despite the difficulties she faced, she believed she had done everything she could for her children and her family. “There are some feelings you will never find words for. You will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you,” she wrote.

The actress also spoke about how difficult it has been to revisit memories from her marriage. “I am still learning how to go back & reread my own chapters without feeling like I want to set all of my pages on fire,” Celina said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Vikram Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

She went on to say that she had imagined her anniversary being a celebration of the family they had built together. “Had ours been a happy marriage, these would have been days to celebrate the life we built together. Our children would have had a happy home. Their little minds & tender hearts would not have been forced into the chaos they are enduring today.”

Celina then described the relationship as one marked by “pain, the trauma & the abuse,” while maintaining that she had continued trying to keep the family together for her children. “As I look back on my marriage, there is one truth I can hold close: despite the pain, the trauma & the abuse, I did everything within my power to keep our family together for my children.”

Celina Jaitly: “I did not give up without a fight”

Celina said she takes some comfort in knowing that she remained committed to her family and did not give up without trying: “At least I know I did my best. At least I know I did not give up without a fight. At least I know I stayed true to myself. At least I know I fought for my children.”

She also addressed the impact of how she says she was treated during the marriage and stressed that it did not define her worth: “&, finally, I know that the way I was treated was never a measure of my worth. There was no failing in me that made me deserving of that pain.”

The actress further reflected on the emotional toll of repeatedly experiencing heartbreak and said she had eventually realised that protecting her own wellbeing was important: “It took me so long to understand that someone who repeatedly leaves you speaking to God through tears & relentless heartbreak does not deserve an endless place in your life. That you cannot spend a lifetime giving pieces of yourself to someone who refuses to value them.”

Celina's prayer for her children

Much of Celina’s note centred on her children. She said her biggest concern was ensuring that they feel loved and protected despite the circumstances surrounding their family. She wrote, “Today, my deepest prayer is for my children, who remain at the centre of it all. May their innocent hearts be protected. May they feel their mother’s love across every distance. May they have the peace, tenderness & security that every child deserves.”

Celina also appealed for compassion and said she hoped the person with whom she had shared many years would prioritise their children’s wellbeing: “& I pray that sense & compassion prevail in the person with whom I shared so many years. That our children’s wellbeing comes before everything else. That their innocent souls are spared any more hurt.”

She concluded her note with a message about the kind of childhood she hopes her children can have: “They deserve a childhood they will not have to spend their adult lives healing from.”

Also Read: Celina Jaitly shares heartbreaking throwback picture with parents, brother and sons: “I have lost my most valuable treasures”

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