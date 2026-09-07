EXCLUSIVE: Sikandar Kher calls himself a “married man” as he breaks down his “extremely complicated” relationship with acting; discusses his non-negotiables and says, “I will become bald” for a role

After nearly 17 years in the industry, Sikandar Kher says his relationship with acting has become more complicated with time. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up about how his approach to the craft has evolved, describing his equation with acting through the analogy of a marriage.

EXCLUSIVE: Sikandar Kher calls himself a “married man” as he breaks down his “extremely complicated” relationship with acting; discusses his non-negotiables and says, “I will become bald” for a role

Looking back at his journey from his assistant director days to becoming an actor, Sikandar said he did not initially have a relationship with acting. “I was just going on set and doing whatever I was doing,” he said. Describing his current equation with the craft, he added, “My relationship with acting is extremely complicated. It's not a situationship. It's a relationship. I am married. I am a married man with acting. Let's just say that. There are always fights.”

Sikandar went on to explain that despite the occasional frustrations, he remains deeply attached to the profession. “I have a friendship with acting, to make it sound as beautiful as it can. Because I am not only madly in love with her. I would do anything for her. But I also get very upset with her from time to time, where she can also get upset with me,” he said, referring to acting as “she”.

The actor also spoke about deliberately pushing himself beyond his comfort zone. According to him, stepping into unfamiliar territory can bring nervousness and self-doubt, but ultimately teaches him more about himself.

For Sikandar, the people he works with are equally important to the process. “The whole thing should be joy. The making of something should be joy. It should be fun, at least for an actor,” he said, adding that he continues to believe there is always something new to learn.

When asked about his non-negotiables while choosing a project, Sikandar initially pointed to the script, but stressed that he is willing to make significant physical transformations for a role. “I will become bald for my character. So there is nothing non-negotiable, to be very honest,” he said.

However, the actor drew a clear line when it comes to his ethical boundaries. Recalling a scene from a show that he felt was unnecessary, he said he had refused to perform it, particularly because he did not believe the scene was important to the character or story.

“There are some things that might be non-negotiable, that might be ethically something that I do not agree with. That will be non-negotiable,” Sikandar said. For him, the fundamental principle remains simple: “Just respect for one another is important.”

Sikandar Kher is set for a busy second half of 2026, with several projects lined up across different stages of production. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed that while he is currently shooting for multiple projects, he is also gearing up for the release of Prahaar and working on dubbing assignments.

When asked how things were going, Sikandar responded with his characteristic humour. “It's going good. You tell me, you kept me on hold for so long,” he said. Asked if he had been shooting for something secret, the actor replied, “Many secret things I am shooting for, many.”

While he remained tight-lipped about those projects, Sikandar shared, “Dahaad (Season 2) is going on. Prahaar is releasing. There are some things that are going to start. Some dubbing is going on. So yeah, by the grace of God, I am busy.”

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With several projects in the pipeline, the actor was asked if audiences could expect more of him in the second half of 2026. “You will get tired of seeing me. There are going to be so many releases,” he said.

Also Read: Glory trailer launch: Pulkit Samrat boxes live with Neeraj Goyat; gets WILD compliment from Sikandar Kher: “I am extremely straight… but he looks better WITHOUT clothes”

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