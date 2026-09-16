EXCLUSIVE: Shri Mahakavya Ramayan Katha producer and team meet Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, discuss the film being shot in various locations in the state

The producer of the much-awaited film Shri Mahakavya Ramayan Katha, Prakash Mahobiya, along with co-producer Sanjay Bundela and the film’s team, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, today.

EXCLUSIVE: Shri Mahakavya Ramayan Katha producer and team meet Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, discuss the film being shot in various locations in the state

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with the team regarding the film’s production, grandeur, subject matter and the various locations across Chhattisgarh where the film has been shot. The producers informed the Chief Minister that the film has been shot in Bastar, Chitrakote, Bhilai and other beautiful and historically significant locations across the state. The film is expected to showcase the natural beauty, culture and rich heritage of Chhattisgarh.

The film’s team also briefed the Chief Minister that Shri Mahakavya Ramayan Katha is an attempt to present the great saga of Lord Shri Ram’s life, his ideals, sacrifice, dignity and dharma in a grand cinematic format. The film aims not only to bring the inspirational story of the Ramayana to audiences but also to give Chhattisgarh’s tourist destinations greater recognition at the national and international levels.

Expressing his views on the film, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “It is a matter of immense pride for Chhattisgarh that a Chhattisgarhi film based on our most beloved and revered epic, the Ramayana, and celebrating the timeless ideals of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Hanuman, is being made simultaneously in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. I am truly looking forward to watching this film and extend my heartfelt best wishes to the entire team for its release and success.”

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai appreciated the producers and director for their efforts and said that showcasing Chhattisgarh’s tourism through filming in Bastar, Chitrakote, Bhilai and other parts of the state, while bringing the state’s natural and cultural wealth before audiences across India and the world, is a commendable initiative. He also praised the grandeur of the film and the efforts of the entire team.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also expressed his consent to watch Shri Mahakavya Ramayan Katha, which is set to release in theatres on 25 September 2026, on 25 December 2026. The Chief Minister’s affection and encouragement have brought immense happiness and enthusiasm to the entire film’s team.

Producer Prakash Mahobiya and Co-Producer Sanjay Bundela expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and said that filming this grand story of the Ramayana on the land of Chhattisgarh has been an extremely proud experience. They expressed confidence that the film will not only connect audiences with its spiritual emotions but will also play an important role in taking Chhattisgarh’s tourism and cultural identity to new heights.

Shri Mahakavya Ramayan Katha has been produced under the banner of Mahobiya Films Production Private Limited. The film is directed by Abhishek Singh, produced by Prakash Mahobiya and co-produced by Sanjay Bundela.

The film is proposed to be released across cinemas nationwide on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anjali Arora on Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini unveiling new poster of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, “Moments like these give me even more strength and gratitude”

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