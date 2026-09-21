Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia bring their dance moves to The Vvaan’s ‘Thummak Thummak’; song out now

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah are set to showcase a different side of their pairing with The Vvaan’s new song, ‘Thummak Thummak’. After offering glimpses of the track in the film’s trailer, the makers have now released the full dance number, which brings the two actors together in an upbeat setting.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia bring their dance moves to The Vvaan’s ‘Thummak Thummak’; song out now

While The Vvaan has introduced Sidharth and Tamannaah’s characters against a backdrop of romance, mystery and supernatural elements, ‘Thummak Thummak’ shifts the focus to music and dance. The track features the actors in a more relaxed setting as they perform to its energetic beats.

The song also adds a different mood to the film, which is rooted in folklore and fantasy. With its colourful visuals and dance-oriented presentation, ‘Thummak Thummak’ gives Sidharth and Tamannaah an opportunity to explore their on-screen pairing beyond the film’s central mystery.

The Vvaan revolves around a world shaped by folklore, ancient beliefs and supernatural forces, with a forbidden forest forming an important part of its narrative. The new song adds a lighter and more celebratory element to that world.

Released under the Zee Music label, ‘Thummak Thummak’ has been composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Dev Negi and Akasa Singh. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Tanishk Bagchi, while Bosco Martis has choreographed the song. Additional programming has been done by Ankush, with additional percussion by Krishna Kishor.

The Vvaan brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor for a commercial film based on Indian folklore. The film combines elements of adventure, mystery and humour as it explores its fantasy-driven world. The larger universe of the film has also been expanded through The Legend of Vvaan comic book.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah. The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as DOP and Visual Director. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026. The film combines folklore, fantasy, adventure and mystery, with music forming another part of its cinematic world.

Also Read : The Vvaan team meets Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary; Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Film gets appreciation for showcasing their traditions

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.