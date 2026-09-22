Richa Chadha praises Salman Khan for speaking against body-shaming on Bigg Boss 20 and calls out trolling of women, especially new mothers.

Richa Chadha has praised Salman Khan for speaking out against online trolling and body-shaming during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman’s remarks on age, weight, appearance and motherhood have sparked conversations about the scrutiny faced by women, particularly new mothers, over their bodies.

Richa Chadha praises Salman Khan for speaking against body-shaming on Bigg Boss 20: “Trolls cannot exist without us”

Salman addressed the issue without naming anyone. Speaking about the tendency to troll people over different aspects of their lives, he said, “Why do you want to troll? Uske wazan par, uske looks par, uske khaandaan par, kisi ke smile par, kisi ke flop par, kisi ke maa banne par, aap apni upbringing dikha rahe ho."

His comments came amid online discussion around the trolling faced by Katrina Kaif following her appearance at the Ambani family's Ganpati celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina, who recently became a mother, was subjected to comments about her postpartum appearance and weight.

Richa Chadha REACTS to Salman Khan’s comments

Reacting to Salman’s remarks, Richa Chadha told News18 that she welcomed the actor addressing the issue. She also spoke about the role of men in online trolling and the scrutiny directed at women's bodies. “I didn’t know he spoke about it but it’s great! It’s a magnanimous thing to do. One shouldn’t pay heed. Poor men are so limited in their thinking capacities and they’ll never have the profound experience of giving birth," Richa said.

The actor also criticised people who mock women, particularly mothers, over changes in their bodies after childbirth. “They cannot exist without us. All of them came from a womb. In the natural order of things, if you start to make fun of mothers, it backfires very badly. Every single individual, who sat with a stupid paunch and a receding hairline and made comments on women’s bodies, is unhappy with their own body."

Richa's comments come from her own experience of dealing with body image pressures in the film industry. The actor has previously spoken about facing body-shaming and battling an eating disorder amid pressure to fit the conventional image associated with a Bollywood heroine.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha reveals how Musafiri evolved from being festival-centric to Mumbai-centric: “I realized there are a lot of topics to cover”

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