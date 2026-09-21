Veteran artiste Raghubir Yadav’s Om Ka Hari recently released in theatres. While speaking about the film in an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, he also touched upon the success of his long-running web show Panchayat, which has already had four seasons with the fifth one in the making.

EXCLUSIVE: Raghubir Yadav says they were “55% sure” about Panchayat’s success: “We just felt this is a very rare kind of a show”

Yadav said that he could instantly relate with Panchayat when he was offered the first season since he has lived in such a scenario closely. “I have stayed in a village where there was no school,” he said. “My nanaji (maternal uncle) then made a school over there. I studied there. I have seen sarpanch and everyone over there; it was a beautiful atmosphere. Over there, I didn’t feel anyone was like a villain. People used to go about their lives in their own ways. They picked others’ mistakes but never wished anything bad happens to anyone.”

It was also the language of the script that impressed Yadav. “It was beautifully written. The language of Panchayat is so real that it doesn’t appear caricature. If they had made it caricature-ish, it wouldn’t have been such fun. Because of this, families are watching this show together. Kids are amazed to see this era,” he said.

The team of Panchayat, as Yadav said, didn’t think much about the response before the release of the first season. When asked how sure they were about the show’s success, Yadav said, “It was around 55%. Definitely more than 50%. We hadn’t thought about it becoming a hit. We just felt that this is a very rare kind of a show. We realized that if we didn’t make it like a caricature comedy and be truthful to it without making it look like acting, then it can become impressive. We managed to do that. We kept that atmosphere alive and that’s why people started liking it.”

Yadav has played various characters in his decades long career. About his selection criteria over the years, he said, “It should be something I have never done before. It should challenge me. I don’t enjoy if I am able to do it easily. It should give me sleepless nights (laughs). Doobne mein maza aata hai mujhe.”

When asked how he looks back at his enormous journey, the veteran said, “I just kept on learning. I didn’t think about reaching any goal because once you achieve it, it’s the end for you. I just felt like learning and having fun with it.”

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy among others.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Raghubir Yadav on the personal reason for choosing Om Ka Hari, “I have stayed in UP, MP and Bihar villages and seen such conflicts”; also shares his simple yet effective role selection criteria

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