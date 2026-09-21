As members of the media, we get invited to film events almost every day. Unfortunately, many of them end up being fairly routine. Events often start an hour or two behind schedule, venues get overcrowded, and sometimes there’s hardly anything substantial to take back and report. By the time such events wrap up, one is usually more exhausted than excited. But Sunday, September 20, turned out to be refreshingly different. The media fraternity walked out of the first promotional event of Yeh Prem Mol Liya feeling genuinely charged, entertained and, above all, heartwarmed.

Inside Yeh Prem Mol Liya’s MEMORABLE song launch: Himesh Reshammiya sings UNRELEASED track; Sooraj Barjatya charms media with his purity; Ayushmann-Sharvari spring a surprise

Usually, a film’s promotional campaign begins with a teaser or trailer launch. Sooraj Barjatya, however, decided to take a different route. He chose to unveil the title song first – and did so in a manner that perfectly reflected the warmth and old-world charm associated with Rajshri Productions.

To begin with, the event was held at an unusual but magnificent venue – Mumbai’s iconic Royal Opera House. Located in South Mumbai, it meant a long commute for a large section of the media, that too on a Sunday, when many would understandably prefer to stay home. Yet, by the end of the evening, hardly anyone seemed to mind the journey. The grandeur of the venue and the sheer warmth of the event made it worthwhile.

The evening began with the host revisiting the rich legacy of Rajshri Productions. Soon, Sooraj Barjatya took the stage and shared some endearing anecdotes about his grandfather and Rajshri founder Tarachand Barjatya. Himesh Reshammiya followed next and was welcomed with loud cheers and applause.

The biggest surprise of the #YehPremMolLiya title song launch was when #Sharvari appeared all of a sudden, that too from the sides, followed by @ayushmannk... pic.twitter.com/pQ4Kj6QL2h — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) September 21, 2026

Then came the moment everyone had been waiting for – the title song of Yeh Prem Mol Liya was played on the big screen. The song instantly created an impact. There is clearly an appetite among audiences for the pure, heartfelt romance associated with Hindi cinema of the 1990s, but recreating that emotion today without making it feel dated is easier said than done. From what was shown at the event, Sooraj Barjatya seems to have found that balance. The romance has his trademark innocence and warmth, while the presentation feels contemporary rather than stuck in another era.

The atmosphere inside the auditorium visibly changed after the song was played. This writer could sense that the journalists around were genuinely impressed; the appreciation didn’t feel like the customary applause one often witnesses at promotional events.

The song certainly played its part, but so did Sooraj Barjatya himself. It is difficult to put into words, but there is an unmistakable sincerity in the way he speaks and communicates his thoughts. His simplicity has an effect on the room. There’s a certain purity associated with the filmmaker, and that warmth could be felt throughout the evening.

Himesh Reshammiya, meanwhile, ensured that the proceedings never became too serious. He had the audience in splits as he jokingly recalled how he practically pleaded with Sooraj Barjatya to allow him to have seven songs in the album instead of six!

Just when we assumed the evening was drawing to a close, there was another surprise. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari arrived on stage and performed live to the title song of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Ayushmann perfectly summed up the emotional connect that Rajshri enjoys with generations of viewers when he said, “Not just me, the whole country has a bond with Rajshri. They have taken the responsibility of uniting families through their films; it’s so beautiful.”

He then shared a touching anecdote from the sets, “Whenever Sooraj sir would come to the vanity van to explain the scene, he would remove his shoes first. I would always tell him, ‘Sir, please do not remove the shoes’. But he would always come barefoot. I would touch his feet. He would reply, ‘Ayushmann bhava’! And then he would explain the scene to me. For me, it was unreal. It’s too good to be true.”

The surprises continued. Ayushmann sang the title track himself, while Himesh Reshammiya, completely in his element by then, treated the audience to an unreleased song from the album, ‘Tum Jeene Ki Wajah Ho’. He revealed that the complete track would be unveiled only in November and added another dose of intrigue by saying that the identity of its playback singer is being kept a surprise.

The event ended with a lovely ode to the hundreds of musicians who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring songs to life. As Himesh Reshammiya continued singing, photographs from the recording sessions of several iconic songs were displayed on the screen. While some of the images came from the Rajshri archives, the team had also sourced photographs from other production houses to make the tribute more inclusive. It was a thoughtful gesture that once again won hearts and underlined why the Rajshris continue to command such immense respect across the film industry.

#HimeshReshammiya performed on an unreleased song at the event of #YehPremMolLiya... quite a catchy number pic.twitter.com/Zk5qyGJGzn — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) September 20, 2026

Hundreds of film events take place every year, but only a handful stay with you after you leave the venue. The Yeh Prem Mol Liya title-song launch was one of them. It had Sooraj Barjatya’s infectious warmth, Himesh Reshammiya’s melody and trademark humour, the unexpected presence and performances of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, a beautiful venue and, most importantly, a title song that connects almost instantly.

If the idea behind the evening was to make the media feel the warmth, innocence and romance of Yeh Prem Mol Liya before the film arrives in cinemas on November 27, the makers succeeded. For once, we walked out of a film event not drained – but smiling.

Also Read: Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Himesh Reshammiya to launch title track of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari starrer live with 25-piece orchestra on September 20

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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