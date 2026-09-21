Bigg Boss 20 contestant Kanika Mann received a special shoutout from Sidharth Malhotra during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor, who appeared on the show with Tamannaah Bhatia to promote their upcoming film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, spoke to the contestants and had a few words of appreciation for Kanika.

Bigg Boss 20: Sidharth Malhotra calls Kanika Mann a “true alpha”; says his mom is watching her journey

During his interaction with the housemates, Sidharth praised Kanika's personality and the way she has been conducting herself inside the Bigg Boss house. He referred to her as a “true alpha” and also revealed that his mother has been following her journey on the reality show.

The shoutout came as Kanika continues to navigate the various equations and disagreements inside the Bigg Boss house. The actress has frequently expressed her opinions during conversations with fellow contestants and has been involved in several discussions as the season progresses.

Sidharth's mention of his mother watching Kanika's journey added a personal touch to the interaction. His appreciation also gave Kanika a moment of recognition during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Tamannaah appeared on the show as part of the promotions for The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. Their appearance included interactions with Salman Khan and the contestants, with Kanika's shoutout emerging as one of the highlights for the actress.

For Kanika, the moment marked a notable interaction with Sidharth, particularly after the actor acknowledged her presence and personality on the show.

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