The team of Hanuman Ansh is on cloud nine and Namrata Singh of SacredIP Trans Media Tech is no exception. She is one of the investors, producers and IP owners of the devotional film, which has become a historic success. Earlier, she worked at Sony Pictures, Friday Filmworks, Yash Raj Films and on the cult TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has also worked on digital voter enablement campaigns with the Government of India and on Kumbh mobilization as part of Ministry of Commerce last year. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Namrata Singh spoke about Hanuman Ansh's miraculous success and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo maker Trivikram to release Hanuman Ansh’s Telugu version; producer Namrata Singh shares more EXCITING details: “We are developing a game in sync with the film’s theme…working on a comic book”

Hanuman Ansh released exactly a month ago, on August 7. Did you imagine last month that your life will change this way?

Not at all (laughs)! On August 6, we did the premiere. On August 7, I went to Delhi to my home to be with my mother. On August 8, we were doing theatre visits. Nobody was coming to watch our film in the theatre! We had no audience. We then sent underprivileged kids and cancer kids. In fact, some 3000 kids saw the film in the first week, funded by Team Computers, who are the distributors of Apple. One such screening happened at PVR Promenade Vasant Kunj where I was present. The kids loved the film. That is my memory of August 8 (smiles).

How do you look at the way the film has achieved success?

This is an unprecedented kind of a situation, right? You can't plan it. We made a film with all our heart and whatever we could gather. The craziness began from the third week. Now Hombale Films has come to do the international release. When you release overseas, there are multiple things to take care of. Moreover, I am a first time producer while Vishal Chaturvedi is a first time writer-director. Hence, we are all learning in the go how to release the film internationally. The amount of censor processes to be done and assets to be created were overwhelming. We are also devotees and it's very important for us to release overseas on September 11 because it is Mahasamadhi day for Maharaj ji. That's the day Maharaj ji left his body in 1973. Hence, the race against time to release on September 11 ne poori jaan le li! Thankfully, we managed and the release is happening this Friday.

I am an IP expert. I am ex-Sony ex-YRF. So, I understand IP really well. We have retained the IP. I, Vishal, Ragini S and Anupriya A Nagar have the rights.

We are also developing a game. It's made by the company which has developed FAU-G. We are also working on a comic book, for which we are talking to one of the biggest comic book publishers in the country.

I am not a traditional producer. So, I don't think that film bana di, ab part 2 aur part 3 banao. When we made this film, we were very clear that we'll take this film to 1% of the population. The main emotion in the movie is calmness. There's so much external chaos and ambiguity in the world as eras have changed. From industrial, we have entered the knowledge era. Hence, you need to find areas which are calm and where you'll feel courage and hope. That is what this film is about.

I keep saying this that Maharaj ji is the world's CTO! He gave us Facebook, he gave us Apple (Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook is a devotee of Neeb Karori Baba and so was late Steve Jobs of Apple)! He is also the world's doctor. He helped eradicate small pox through Larry Brilliant. So, healing can happen in multiple ways. Doctors can heal, so do human stories. Technology can be humanized.

To answer your question, what is happening is just Maharaj Ji's kripa and grace. The audience is completely on the film and hence, it's amazing. Hence, the 1% dream now looks possible. Agar aap picture na dekhe, toh game khel le. Game na khele toh gaane sun le, gaane na sune toh comic book padh le. We are even dubbing the film in South languages. Trivikram Srinivas (of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame) is on board for the Telugu version. Times Spiritual is our music partner. They are supporting us fully on music. Cinepolis, our distributors, have also supported us.

I was talking to Devang Sampat and Mayank Shroff of Cinepolis and suggested that if we can convert cinemas into temples, distribute laddoos, play 'Hanuman Chalisa', place a picture of Baba ji, etc. At first, we couldn't do it but now, that's happening everywhere.

There's too much work. No one ever told me that it's so hard (laughs)! Of course, I am not complaining.

What will be the overseas screen count?

We'll get an idea by Wednesday, September 9. But Hombale Films are extremely ambitious. Phars Film, who release YRF movies and many other biggies, are also on board. Every territory has a major sub distributor along with Hombale.

Has there been any update on the OTT release?

I don't think like a producer. I think like an IP owner. Everything we do is for the devotee, ensuring we keep the emotion intact. We can't cheat with it. Like we are developing a game based on the film and it's about Hanuman kavach. It is in sync with the film's truth. I could have gone with anybody but I went with the partner that understands it.

Similarly, we went with Hombale Films as they understood the value of September 11 release for the devotee. They were ready to work day and night for it. Down South, we chose Trivikram Srinivas as they are devotees of Hanuman ji. So, such energetic alignment happening is like Maharaj ji's work. He's connecting us with the right people.

Of course, everybody is talking to us (for OTT rights). But I keep saying that my objective is to make the maximum amount of people see the film in their language. Language shouldn't be a barrier. The partners need to come with that intent. It's not about the best offer. It's about the person who gets your sensibility.

Also Read: Trade experts talk about Hanuman Ansh’s HISTORIC run: “Abhi toh bas shuruaat hai. Even Rs. 300 cr or Rs. 400 cr lifetime can’t be ruled out…it can collect more in Week 6 than Week 5”

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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