The makers of Little Thomas have released the film’s second song, 'Adults Wrong Hai,' ahead of its theatrical release on October 23. The track brings together an unusual songwriting collaboration, with director Kaushal Oza and producer Ranjan Singh co-writing the lyrics. The music has been composed by Shailendra Barve.

EXCLUSIVE: Little Thomas makers Kaushal Oza, Ranjan Singh explain the making of ‘Adults Wrong Hai’: “Children’s joys and sorrows are unfiltered”

In an exclusive conversation, Oza and Singh opened up about how the song came together and why they felt it was important to tell the story from a child’s perspective.

Kaushal Oza on the idea behind ‘Adults Wrong Hai’

Oza, who has written the song under the pen name Iago, recalled meeting composer Shailendra Barve at the National Awards. He said, “I met Shailendra at the National Awards and was quite impressed by how particular he was about his song that was going to be performed that evening. He had also composed the song ‘Mera Jahan’ for Taare Zameen Par. I thought he would be perfect to compose for Little Thomas.”

Explaining the thought behind 'Adults Wrong Hai,' the director said he wanted the song to challenge the assumption that adults always know what is best. “For this song, I wanted to question the idea that adults have life all figured out, and say that children actually have things right because their joys and sorrows are unfiltered,” he explained.

Oza initially shared a rough set of lyrics with Barve, which included the central line, “Hum tum hain right, adults wrong hai.”

According to the director, Barve immediately connected with that line and built the tune around it. “He latched on to that last line, ‘Adults Wrong Hai’, and came up with this tune in one day!” Oza recalled.

Ranjan Singh joins the songwriting process

The song then took shape further when producer Ranjan Singh heard the initial version. Oza said Singh immediately understood what the track was trying to convey and contributed additional lyrics.

“After that, our producer, Ranjan, heard the scratch and instantly connected with the feeling of the song. He caught on to its spirit and came up with the lines for the rest of the song,” Oza said.

For Singh, writing the song was also connected to his own fondness for songs created from a child’s point of view. He cited 'Lakdi Ki Kathi' and 'Bum Bum Bole' as examples of songs he enjoys.

“I love children’s songs like ‘Lakdi Ki Kathi’ and ‘Bum Bum Bole’, so when we were making a children’s film, a song from the kid’s perspective had to be there,” Singh said.

He recalled hearing the tune created by Oza and Barve and then contributing lyrics during their discussions about completing the song.

“When I heard what Shailendra and Kaushal had made as the tune, I quite liked it. We were discussing how to complete it, and that’s when some words came to me and I penned them. To my surprise, both Shailendra and Kaushal loved it,” Singh added.

A song rooted in the film’s central idea

For Oza, 'Adults Wrong Hai' ties into the larger idea behind Little Thomas, which explores childhood and the importance of seeing the world through a child’s eyes.

“At its heart, this song conveys the essence of the film, that children and childhood are precious and to be cherished. That’s the very reason Ranjan and I decided to team up and make the film. And we got to write a song that conveys exactly that,” Oza said.

Little Thomas is written and directed by Kaushal Oza and produced by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films and Flip Films. The film is backed by producers Anushka Shah, Rajnikant Oza, Charu Oza, Ranjan Singh and Anurag Kashyap.

'Adults Wrong Hai' was released on October 6 and is available across audio platforms. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on October 23.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rasika Dugal Learned piano in four months for Little Thomas: “I happily played away between filming scenes of a horror show”

More Pages: Little Thomas Box Office Collection

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