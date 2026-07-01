EXCLUSIVE: Eka Lakhani gets GOOSEBUMPS as she recalls her Dunki experience: “I never imagined I would design costumes for Shah Rukh Khan… it can’t get BIGGER than that!”

Last week, it came to light that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had invited 529 film industry personalities from around the world to join its membership in 2026. One of them is eminent costume designer Eka Lakhani. She was among the few Indians to receive this prestigious invite, along with acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, veteran editors A Sreekar Prasad and Deepa Bhatia, and others. Eka has an envious body of work and one film that stands out is Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Eka Lakhani opened up about working on the 2023 comedy drama.

EXCLUSIVE: Eka Lakhani gets GOOSEBUMPS as she recalls her Dunki experience: “I never imagined I would design costumes for Shah Rukh Khan… it can’t get BIGGER than that!”

Eka Lakhani explained why Dunki was a special project for her, saying, “It was my first film with Mr Shah Rukh Khan and my second film with Raju sir after Sanju (2018).”

She added, “I was so excited because when I started working, I never imagined that there would come a time when I would design costumes for Shah Rukh Khan. Saying this even now gives me goosebumps (laughs). It’s Shah Rukh Khan; it can’t get bigger than that!”

Eka Lakhani further said, “It was a beautiful journey. He’s such a lovely human being and such a fine actor. He is so deeply involved with every minor detail of the character. There’s so much to learn from him, both as an artiste and as a human being.”

As per IMDb, she’s also a part of SRK’s much-awaited next, King. While Eka Lakhani remained tight-lipped about it, she did reveal, “I am starting Mani Ratnam sir’s next film. The film will go on next month. It stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi. I am really excited about that film.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Eka Lakhani on styling Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: “We showed masculinity like never before…He could wear 10 brands in one look and make it work”

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