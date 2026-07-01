Composer-singer The Rish caught the attention of listeners with his soulful track ‘Barbaad’ from the 2025 sleeper blockbuster, Saiyaara. In June this year, he released the single ‘Apna Chehra Dikha’, which has also become a talking point not just for its melodious feel but also because The Rish has sung the track with the legendary singer, Alka Yagnik. The blend of old world and new sound has made the song worthwhile. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, The Rish spoke about ‘Apna Chehra Dikha’, working with Alka Yagnik and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: An Alka Yagnik song recorded 8 years ago is now winning hearts; The Rish explains reason behind the long wait: “After Saiyaara’s ‘Barbaad’, things opened up. Had I released ‘Apna Chehra Dikha’ earlier, log utna seriously nahin lete”

How has the response to ‘Apna Chehra Dikha’ been?

It’s been beautiful. The fact that Alka Yagnik ji is on the track has been refreshing for everyone. People have got a chance to hear her voice in a new song after so long, and that has definitely been the biggest highlight of ‘Apna Chehra Dikha’.

How was it to get her on board?

A lot of people have been wondering if Alka ji sang the song recently. But the fact is that the song was recorded almost 8 years ago! That’s why it sounds the way it does. I have a studio in Andheri West and Alka ji had visited the studio to record another song. My engineer and my father were also present. We requested them, ‘Aap jaane se pehle yeh gaana sunn lijiye na hamara’ (smiles). She heard the song and instantly liked it. Within an hour, she had recorded it and left. It was a beautiful experience.

What made you wait for so many years to release the song?

I have many such songs and collaborations. However, I didn’t have a breakout song in the industry. Meanwhile, last year, thanks to ‘Barbaad’, things opened up. I waited because I knew that had I released the song then, log usse utna seriously nahin lete. But now the scenario is better and I’ll get my songs out one by one.

I have many such songs. Most of my tracks are 3 to 5 years old, including ‘Barbaad’.

Have you spoken to Alka Yagnik when you decided to release the track? I believe she’s not well…

No, I haven’t. Jay from her team has been very supportive. He has been conveying all her messages and helping with the communication. Also, it's very important to respect someone’s privacy.

What next?

T-Series and I are planning another song. It’s going to be big. A lot of songs will be released, and I believe they’ll stand the test of time. I know for a fact that ‘Apna Chehra Dikha’ will sound contemporary even after 5 or 10 years. It’s already an 8-year-old song, and yet, it sounds modern. I’m sure it’ll continue to sound that way in the future as well. Just yesterday, the teaser of an upcoming film was announced (Awarapan 2), and it featured a 20-year-old track. That’s because unko bhi pata hai ki uss gaane mein dum hai.

Once you have enough songs ready, would you like to start performing concerts?

101%! I assure you that when I come on stage, I’ll bring an experience for the attendees. It won’t be just me singing songs. It’ll be something very different, and we are going to plan that very soon.

Also Read: Alka Yagnik gets candid about her recovery following Padma Bhushan ceremony: “I am slowly finding my way back”

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