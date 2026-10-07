Anushka Sen opens up about Jeju Olle premiering at Newport Beach Film Festival in North America: “Representing India in different parts of the world has always been a dream for me”

Anushka Sen is set to take her latest international project Jeju Olle to North America. The Korea-India co-production, which stars Sen alongside Kang Hyung-seok, has been officially selected for the 27th Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF), where it will have its North American Premiere on October 21.

Anushka Sen opens up about Jeju Olle premiering at Newport Beach Film Festival in North America: “Representing India in different parts of the world has always been a dream for me”

Jeju Olle has been selected under the festival’s Korean Spotlight programme and is scheduled to screen at 7:30 PM at Screen 1 of Regal Edwards Big Newport, the festival’s largest auditorium. The screening will mark the film’s first public presentation to audiences in North America.

For Anushka Sen, the festival screening is particularly significant as it gives her another opportunity to represent India on an international platform. Talking about the milestone, the actress said, “Representing India in different parts of the world has always been a dream for me. Every time I get an opportunity to represent my country, it feels super special, and I feel extra grateful for it.”

The actress also spoke about her personal connection with the film and the coming together of the two cultures through its story. “Jeju Olle is very close to my heart, so I’m super delighted that we’re starting the film’s journey with its North American Premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival in America,” she adds.

Directed and written by Jin Kwang-Kyo, the 148-minute film follows Alisha, an Indian star who steps away from the spotlight after losing her beloved cousin and longtime manager. She travels to Jeju Island to fulfil a promise they had made together. During her stay, she unexpectedly crosses paths with Ha Sun-woo, a former K-pop idol who has also retreated to the island following setbacks in his career.

The two eventually form an unexpected connection as they spend a week exploring Jeju together, sharing music and confronting the emotional wounds from their pasts. Shot in Korean, Hindi and English, Jeju Olle brings together elements of Korean romance and the musical spirit of India while exploring themes of love, healing and new beginnings.

Produced by Storyworks Co., Ltd. and Lucifer Production, the film’s selection under the Newport Beach Film Festival’s Korean Spotlight programme also highlights its cross-cultural identity and the collaboration between the Korean and Indian film industries.

For Sen, the film’s journey across continents represents another step towards bringing Indian talent and stories to international audiences. Speaking about the upcoming screening, she said, “It’s incredibly exciting to see a film that brought together two cultures now travel from India and Korea to North America. Being able to take our work and represent India on an international platform is something I feel very grateful for. I’m really looking forward to being there, celebrating the film with the team and experiencing this moment with a completely new audience.”

With its North American Premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival, Jeju Olle will now introduce its Korea-India collaboration to a new audience, further extending the film’s international festival journey.

Also Read: Anushka Sen joins Nykaa’s K-Beauty universe as the face of its Korean beauty category

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