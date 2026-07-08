EXCLUSIVE: Christina Andrew happy with her songs ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ and ‘Kitni Gardi Hai’ from Baby Do Die Do striking a chord with the audience: “It’s deeply fulfilling to be a part of two songs that are different in mood and style”

Singer Christina Andrew is happy with the response to her songs ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ and ‘Kitni Gardi Hai’ from the Huma Qureshi starrer Baby Do Die Do. Having sung two tracks that are completely different in mood and style, the singer says the appreciation from the film’s cast as well as audiences has made the experience even more memorable.

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Andrew happy with her songs ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ and ‘Kitni Gardi Hai’ from Baby Do Die Do striking a chord with the audience: “It’s deeply fulfilling to be a part of two songs that are different in mood and style”

Speaking about the response, Christina said exclusively, “I'm incredibly grateful for all the love that both ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ and ‘Kitni Gardi Hai’ have been receiving. It was an unexpected delight to receive Huma’s message after the songs were released, where she wrote that my voice was beautiful and thanked me for it. I was equally thrilled when Rachit (Singh) shared that this was his first romantic song and he was grateful I had lent my voice to it. Receiving such kind words of appreciation feels truly special and extremely encouraging. As a singer, it's deeply fulfilling to be a part of two songs that are so different in mood and style. From the softness and emotion of ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ to the raw energy of ‘Kitni Gardi Hai’, this film gave me the opportunity to explore two completely diverse musical spaces. My journey with composer Arjun Iyer began in the most unexpected way. He happened to discover my Instagram profile through a friend's story. We collaborated on many projects since then, including the two songs for Baby Do Die Do. I'm thankful to him for placing his faith in my voice.”

Christina also reflected on the experience of collaborating with singer Mohit Chauhan and the effort that went into recording the energetic track ‘Kitni Gardi Hai’. She said, “Working with Mohit Chauhan sir on ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ was a dream come true. I had admired him for years, so sharing a song with him, watching him record live, and interacting with him was an experience I'll always cherish. ‘Kitni Gardi Hai’, on the other hand, challenged me in an entirely new way. It was one of the most challenging yet rewarding songs I've ever recorded. We recorded it multiple times to get the tonality and authentic Mumbaiya flavour just right, and even reworked parts of it just before its release because we wanted to do complete justice to the track. The passion and dedication of the entire team made every effort worthwhile.”

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saleem Siblings, Baby Do Die Do stars Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh, Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher among others.

Also Read: Geetu Mohandas calls Baby Do Die Do “a family’s risk, a family’s belief”; praises Toxic actor Huma Qureshi: “BRAVO my Elizabeth”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.