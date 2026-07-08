The actress gives fans a glimpse of their holiday abroad, while her playful caption and Rhea Kapoor’s comment grab attention on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is once again setting couple goals with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from their vacation abroad, posting a series of candid photographs of Saif enjoying a day at the beach. Her playful caption quickly caught the attention of fans, with many showering the couple with love.

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Saif Ali Khan ‘Hot Husband’ as she shares beach vacation photos from their getaway

In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan is seen emerging from the sea after what appears to be a swim, sporting bright orange swimming trunks. The actor's beach look and sun-kissed appearance became the highlight of Kareena's latest social media post. Sharing the photos, Kareena captioned the post, “Summer’s going well #HotHusband”.

The post soon attracted reactions from fans as well as members of the film industry. Among those who commented was producer Rhea Kapoor, who shares a close bond with Kareena after collaborating with her on films such as Veere Di Wedding and Crew. Responding to the actress' vacation update, Rhea wrote, “miss you guysssssssss”.

Rhea's comment also drew attention as it came shortly after the Kapoor family gathered in Mumbai to celebrate Anshula Kapoor's wedding. While Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor attended the wedding festivities, Kareena and Saif were unable to join the celebrations as they were away on their holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Kareena and Saif have often shared glimpses of their vacations on social media, with the couple frequently making time for family getaways despite their busy professional schedules. Their latest holiday update has once again given fans a peek into their off-screen life, with Kareena's light-hearted caption becoming a talking point online.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has an exciting lineup ahead. The actor is preparing for Haiwaan, which marks his much-awaited reunion with Akshay Kumar. Fans are eager to see the two stars share screen space once again after their previous collaborations.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role and is among the actress' most anticipated upcoming projects.

As the couple continues to enjoy their vacation abroad, Kareena's latest social media post has once again delighted fans, proving that even a simple holiday update can quickly become one of the internet's favourite moments.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes strategic investor in Fizzy Goblet after decade-long association with the brand

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