Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas has shared a heartfelt note for Huma Qureshi and her latest release, Baby Do Die Do. The director, who recently collaborated with Huma on Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups, took to social media to applaud the actor's performance while also appreciating producer Saqib Saleem, actor Rachit Singh and the entire team behind the film.

Geetu Mohandas calls Baby Do Die Do “a family’s risk, a family’s belief”; praises Toxic actor Huma Qureshi: “BRAVO my Elizabeth”

Released on July 3, Baby Do Die Do clashed at the box office with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha. Directed by Nachiket Samant and backed by Saleem Siblings and Pune 04 Picture, the film also stars Sikander Kher and Chunky Panday in key roles.

Geetu Mohandas praises Huma Qureshi's performance

Sharing her thoughts after watching the film, Geetu clarified that her post was not a review but a personal reflection on seeing people close to her achieve success.

"I just watched Baby Do Die Do!! and this isn't a review... just what it felt like to sit there surrounded by a story built by people I know... a sister and brother who bet on each other, a partner who delivered exactly what I always knew he had in him. I wasn't watching strangers succeed. I was watching people I care about become exactly who I always knew they'd become," she wrote.

The filmmaker reserved special praise for Huma Qureshi, expressing confidence in the actor's abilities and future. "There is no surprise in me watching Huma. I know what she's capable of and what she will set out to do in the future. BRAVO my Elizabeth," Geetu added.

Director applauds Saqib Saleem and Rachit Singh

Geetu also acknowledged the efforts of producer Saqib Saleem, calling Baby Do Die Do more than just a film. "This isn't just Huma's film. It was a family's risk, a family's belief in each other, playing out in front of a paying audience. Well done Saqib," she wrote.

She went on to praise actor Rachit Singh, predicting a bright future for the young performer. "And Rachit... I've seen him work with actors before, and I'll say plainly... talent like his doesn't come around often, and this is just the start of a fantabulous future for you," Geetu said. Concluding her message, the filmmaker congratulated the entire team, writing, "Congratulations to the entire film team for your stupendous success."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geetu Mohandas (@geetu_mohandas)

Geetu Mohandas and Huma Qureshi recently worked together for the first time on Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups, the upcoming gangster action drama headlined by Yash. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi DEFENDS Toxic, backs Yash and Geetu Mohandas amid criticism: “It will leave everyone shaken”

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