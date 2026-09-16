EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani opens up about his character in Chumbak; says, “I’ve never played a doctor in this kind of space before”

Arjun Bijlani has stepped into a new space with Chumbak, the comedy series created by Aatish Kapadia, in which he plays cardiac surgeon Dr. Mikhael Oberoi. The actor, who is paired with Helly Shah’s actress character Twinkle Ravjiani, says the opportunity to explore a doctor in a comic setting was one of the key reasons he was drawn to the show.

EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani opens up about his character in Chumbak; says, “I’ve never played a doctor in this kind of space before”

“What really pulled me towards Chumbak was the concept and the opportunity to play a surgeon in a comedy. I’ve never played a doctor in this kind of space before, so it was something I was genuinely excited to explore. The combination of a medical setting with situational comedy makes the show very entertaining, and I loved the world that JD and Aatish had created,” he said.

Set against a society in Mumbai’s Chembur area, Chumbak revolves around multiple families living together, bringing together an ensemble cast and a mix of characters and situations. For Bijlani, the experience of working on the show was also shaped by the camaraderie among the cast and the creative environment on set.

Bijlani went on to continue, “The camaraderie on set was amazing. JD, Aatish and the entire team brought such a great energy to the shoot. There was a lot of improvisation and we would constantly bounce ideas off each other. Sometimes a scene would start one way during rehearsal and by the time we actually shot it, someone would add a little reaction or expression that would make everyone laugh.”

He further recalled how the atmosphere helped the actors find the lighter moments in their scenes as he further stated, “I remember there were times when we would be ready for a take, completely serious and in character, and then someone would say something just before the camera rolled and we'd all start laughing. That comfort level between the actors really helped because comedy works best when there is genuine chemistry. I think we had a lot of that on Chumbak.”

While Bijlani's character is a cardiac surgeon, the actor also found certain similarities between himself and Dr. Mikhael Oberoi. He feels that the character's spontaneous approach to situations sets him apart from his own personality, even as aspects such as confidence and commitment resonated with him.

“The biggest difference between my Chumbak character and me is probably his approach to situations. As a surgeon, he has a very particular way of looking at things, and the situations he finds himself in bring out a very different side of him. He is much more spontaneous in those moments, whereas I tend to think things through a little more in real life,” he added.

Arjun also shared, “But there are definitely certain similarities. His confidence and his ability to stay committed to what he believes in are qualities I could relate to. I’m also someone who takes my work very seriously, and I think that sincerity was something I could bring into the character.”

For the actor, finding the balance between Dr. Mikhael's professional persona and his reactions to the situations around him became an important part of playing the character.

“What made playing him fun was finding that balance between the doctor he is professionally and the person he becomes when he is caught up in the situations around him. There are little moments where I could actually see a bit of myself in him, and those were probably the most enjoyable parts to play,” he concluded.

Chumbak premiered on Netflix on September 10 and features an ensemble cast led by characters from the society at the centre of the story. With its situational comedy and multiple family dynamics, the series brings together the characters as they navigate the situations unfolding within their shared surroundings.

Also Read: “Chumbak gave me a sisterhood I’ll cherish forever”, says Sandeepa Dhar on her Chumbak girl gang

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