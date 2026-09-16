Netflix is set to bring back The Great Indian Kapil Show with its fifth season, with the comedy series premiering on September 26. The new season will stream every Saturday at 8 PM, with Kapil Sharma returning alongside the show's much-loved ensemble. Season 5 will see Kapil Sharma reunite with Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The new season has been positioned around the theme of ‘Hasi Ka Tyohaar’, with the show set to coincide with the upcoming festive period.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 to premiere on Netflix on September 26; Kapil Sharma and gang return with ‘Hasi Ka Tyohaar’

According to Netflix, the latest season will feature a mix of celebrity guests, newsmakers and personalities from different walks of life. The episodes are expected to combine candid conversations with sketches, banter, playful roasting and comedy segments involving the guests and the show's regular cast.

The return marks the show's latest chapter after a six-month gap. Netflix has described The Great Indian Kapil Show as a family entertainer that has continued to bring audiences together across age groups. The streaming platform has also teased a guest line-up that will explore different facets of Indian culture and personalities as part of the new season.

Talking about returning for another season, Kapil Sharma said, “Every season, we think we have done enough masti (fun), and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that’s what keeps us going. We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly… be it Diwali or Christmas. Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye, baki hum Hasi ka Tyohaar to le kar aa hi rahe hain! (Just keep the gifts and envelopes away from Archana ji, we are coming soon with the festival of laughter).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix said, “As we continue to build our comedy slate with diverse voices, formats and flavours, The Great Indian Kapil Show has carved out a distinct place for itself as an all time and evergreen family entertainer. Now in its fifth season, the show stands as proof that our curated approach for this show is bringing audiences of all ages together, creating a shared cultural experience. Returning after a six-month gap, the anticipation around the show has been building, and we're thrilled to bring it back with an exciting line-up of guests and right at the start of the festive season. This season is all about ‘har type ka funny’, with Kapil truly living up to his title as the comedy king. We're excited to bring audiences fresh moments, unexpected surprises and, above all, more reasons to make ‘Hasi Ka Tyohaar’ a celebration for everyone."

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will premiere on September 26, with new episodes releasing every Saturday at 8 PM exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu teases Malaika Arora on The Great Indian Kapil Show: “Malaika mam is very mischievous, I can’t tell you how much”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.