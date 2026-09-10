Actor-turned-producer Shweta Tripathi has been selected as the recipient of the WIF India x Gold House Scholarship at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026. The initiative is a partnership between Women in Film India (WIF India) and Gold House.

Shweta Tripathi selected for WIF India x gold house scholarship at TIFF 2026

As part of the scholarship, Tripathi will take her debut feature as a producer, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, to the Gold House Pitch at TIFF. She will present the project to an international gathering of producers, financiers, executives and industry professionals. The scholarship is supported by Bata India as the Official Footwear Partner under the campaign thought “MAKE YOURSELF COMFORTABLE.”

The opportunity comes as Tripathi continues her transition from acting to producing. Her producing journey began in theatre in 2025, when she launched her theatre production company, AllMyTea. The company’s first production was Cock, a queer drama written by Olivier Award-winning British playwright Mike Bartlett. Staged during Pride Month, the production marked Tripathi’s return to theatre and her first producing venture.

Her move into feature film production continues her focus on queer stories. Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjoy Nag and stars Tripathi alongside actor Tillotama Shome. The film is described as a queer love story that explores its subject with honesty and nuance. The project also marks Tripathi’s move towards developing and producing stories rather than only performing in them.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Academy Award-winning Producer-CEO, Sikhya Entertainment & Founder, WIF India, said, “WIF India is committed to creating access for women filmmakers at the moments when the right international connection can change the trajectory of a project. Shweta has built an interesting transition from actor to producer, and this scholarship allows her to develop that producing practice within a global industry ecosystem. We are excited to see where the project goes from here.”

“This being our first collaboration with Gold House, we wanted the pitch to have an impact beyond one project and open doors for more women filmmakers from India,” said Rabia Chopra, Head of Programme and Strategy, WIF India.

“As the first filmmaker from India to present at the Gold House Pitch, Shweta is representing not only her film, but also WIF India and a wider community of women filmmakers. There’s a great deal of significance attached to this moment, and we can’t wait for it to unfold at TIFF this year.”

For Tripathi, the scholarship comes at an important stage in her move behind the camera. “I have always believed in the power of stories, but producing has allowed me to engage with them from a completely different place,” said Tripathi. “Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan is a story I deeply believe in, and taking it to TIFF is an opportunity to find the right international partners and conversations for the film.”

The WIF India x Gold House Scholarship is part of WIF India’s ongoing international initiatives for women filmmakers. It follows the organisation’s TIFF delegation in 2025 as well as its Cannes partnerships supporting women producers through the Cannes Producers Network and impACT Lab.

Supported by Bata India as the Official Footwear Partner, the initiative also brings the brand’s “Every Story Starts with a Step” campaign to Tripathi’s journey from India to the international film platform.

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