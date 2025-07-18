Saiyaara Movie Review: SAIYAARA is a captivating cinematic experience.

Saiyaara Review {4.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Director: Mohit Suri

Saiyaara Movie Review Synopsis:

SAIYAARA is the story of two lovers. Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda) is a closet poet and is all set to get married. After her partner doesn't arrive for court marriage and dumps her at the last minute, Vaani is devastated. She stops writing poems. Six months later, she gets a job as a journalist. This is when she bumps into Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday). He's an aspiring singer but has lot of aggression in him. Krish reads Vaani's poem and gets enchanted by it. He asks her to join him to write lyrics for his songs. Both come closer while working and fall for each other. Sadly, their love story has several obstacles. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Saiyaara Movie Story Review:

Sankalp Sadanah's story is excellent. Sankalp Sadanah screenplay is dramatic and gripping. But it also gives a dejavu of some past films of Mohit Suri. Rohan Shankar's dialogues are touching and contribute beautifully to the film.

Mohit Suri's direction is splendid. He has always been a fine storyteller but watch out for him here as he has evolved and how! His films usually deal with loneliness, alcoholism and a lot more and all these aspects are there. But at the same time, there's a lot more to the story. Thankfully, the makers didn't give out the plot in the trailer. Viewers will be astonished with the interval block and kudos to the makers for keeping it hidden. Some scenes that stand out are Krish's dramatic entry, Vaani admonishing Krish for not being able to pen the lyrics, Vaani confessing about her past while Krish plays cricket. Post-interval, the madness that occurs backstage is very dramatic. The pre climax is gripping while the finale is moving.

On the flipside, though Mohit Suri tries his best to ensure SAIYAARA stands out, one can't help but remember AASHIQUI 2 and his other films as a few plot points are similar. Some scenes come out as a bit silly and might lead to unintentional laughter in cinemas.

Saiyaara | Official Trailer | Ahaan Panday | Aneet Padda | Mohit Suri | Releasing 18 July 2025

Saiyaara Movie Review Performances:

Ahaan Panday makes a terrific debut. His screen presence is electrifying and he shines the most in emotional scenes. Aneet Padda will surprise as her character is very challenging and she pulls it off like a pro. The chemistry of both is very enticing as well. Alam Khan (KV) leaves a huge mark. Geeta Agarwal (Vaani's mother), Rajesh Kumar (Vaani's father), Varun Badola (Krish's father), Shaad Randhawa (Prince), Sid Makkar (Vinit Rawal; manager), Shaan R Grover (Mahesh Iyer) and Neil Dutta (Cleo) lend able support.

Saiyaara movie music and other technical aspects:

The songs are a USP. The title track is the best track of the lot and is very well shot. The same goes for 'Dhun'. 'Barbaad', 'Tum Ho Toh' and 'Humsafar' are very soulful. John Stewart Eduri's background score is in sync with the film's mood.

Vikas Sivaraman's cinematography gives the film rich, vibrant look. Laxmi Keluskar, Rajat Poddar's production design is rich. Sheetal Sharma's costumes are glamorous. Aejaz Gulab's action is minimal but entertaining. yFX's VFX is classy. Devendra Murdeshwar, Rohit Makwana's editing is satisfactory.

Saiyaara Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, SAIYAARA is a stirring musical saga elevated by Mohit Suri’s deft direction, heartfelt romance, chart-topping music, and stellar lead performances. It strikes a perfect chord between emotion and spectacle, ensuring a captivating cinematic experience. At the box office, it’s poised for an unexpectedly massive opening, with every chance to rank among the year’s biggest blockbusters.