Netflix has announced the premiere of Musafir Cafe, a romantic drama series set to release on July 24. The series is set across Bhopal and Mussoorie and follows three central characters whose lives become intertwined through a series of chance encounters. Filmed on location in both cities, the series moves between the two settings as the characters’ individual journeys gradually converge.

Netflix’s Musafir Cafe marks the debut of Vikrant Massey’s production banner, Homemade Stories; starts streaming from July 24

The story follows Chander Mohan Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey, a man in search of a life that feels authentically his own. Sudha, played by Vedika Pinto, is determined to shape her own path on her own terms. Preeti, played by Mahima Makwana, remains a steady and compassionate presence throughout the narrative, even as circumstances take unexpected turns.

Musafir Cafe traces how unplanned meetings and shared journeys can alter the direction of a person’s life. The series examines themes of companionship, longing and missed opportunities, weaving the three storylines into a single account of connection and self-discovery.

The series is created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun. It is based on the novel ‘Musafir Café’ by Divya Prakash Dubey. The cast includes Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in lead roles, with Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui in supporting roles.

Musafir Cafe is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales and co-produced by Homemade Stories, Vikrant Massey's production banner. Anuj Gosalia and Vijay Subramaniam serve as producers, with Sharanya Rajgopal, Vineet Batra and Pracchi Batnagar credited as executive producers. Musafir Cafe premieres July 24, exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey slams Bollywood audition culture; says, “Most casting directors are failed actors”

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