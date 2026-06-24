Alka Yagnik has shared an emotional note reflecting on her health journey after being honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. The singer received the prestigious honour from India’s President Droupadi Murmu on June 23.

Alka Yagnik gets candid about her recovery following Padma Bhushan ceremony: “I am slowly finding my way back”

A video from the ceremony showing the 60-year-old singer being assisted onto the stage sparked concern among fans about her health. Addressing the concerns, Alka revealed that she has spent the last two years away from the public eye while battling health issues.

In a heartfelt note, the singer wrote, “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka Yagnik (@therealalkayagnik)

Expressing her gratitude for receiving the Padma Bhushan, Alka said, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country, the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.”

The singer explained that despite staying away from public appearances, she felt it was important to attend the ceremony as it represented a significant moment in her recovery journey.

“This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today – not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey,” she wrote.

Alka also thanked the country's leadership for the honour, adding, “I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn’t just accept an award – I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you Love, Alka.”

The celebrated singer is currently battling sensorineural hearing loss, a condition triggered by a sudden viral attack, which she publicly disclosed in 2024. Earlier this year, she admitted that she has not yet fully recovered and continues to face challenges because of the condition.

Speaking about the impact on her career, Alka had said, “Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it.”

Her latest message has resonated with fans, who continue to support her recovery while celebrating her remarkable contribution to Indian music.

Also Read : Alka Yagnik reveals ongoing hearing condition, puts singing assignments on hold

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