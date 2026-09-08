Mirzapur: The Movie was released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Following the theatrical release of Mirzapur: The Movie, Excel Entertainment has given fans a glimpse into the lighter and more candid moments from the film’s sets, highlighting the camaraderie shared by the cast and crew behind the intense crime drama.

Excel Entertainment shares candid BTS moments from Mirzapur: The Movie sets

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Mirzapur: The Movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal. The film marks the much-awaited theatrical expansion of the popular Mirzapur franchise, which has built a strong following over the years. The move to bring the world of Mirzapur to cinemas was also part of producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s vision to take the franchise to a larger scale.

Excel Entertainment recently shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of the film. The pictures offer fans a look at the cast and crew when the cameras were not rolling, capturing their relaxed interactions and moments of fun on set.

One of the photographs features Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Kaleen Bhaiya, alongside Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Banerjee and other members of the ensemble. The group can be seen posing together against a desert backdrop.

The makers also shared additional photographs featuring other members of the cast in candid and playful moments. Accompanying the post was a caption that reflected the spirit of the team: "Mirzapur Phamily behind the scenes of #MirzapurTheMovie."

The BTS glimpses offer audiences a different perspective on the film, showing the interactions and camaraderie among the actors away from their intense on-screen characters. The photos also provide a peek into the atmosphere surrounding the making of the franchise’s transition from streaming to the big screen.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Also Read : Pulkit Samrat celebrates Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal after Mirzapur The Movie success: “So Freakin’ Proud of You Brother!”

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