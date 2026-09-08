EXCLUSIVE: Trupti Khamkar opens up about her serious role in Daayra; says, “The action scene really caught my attention because I’m a brown belt in Karate”

Trupti Khamkar has taken on a variety of roles across Bollywood and the Marathi film industry, earning attention for her versatility. After appearing in films such as Tumhari Sulu and Crew, the actress is now set to explore a more serious side of her acting with Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithvi Sukumaran headline the project, while Trupti will be seen playing the important character of Jyoti Nayyar.

EXCLUSIVE: Trupti Khamkar opens up about her serious role in Daayra; says, “The action scene really caught my attention because I’m a brown belt in Karate”

Speaking about what drew her to the role, Trupti revealed that Jyoti Nayyar was the first aspect of the project that caught her attention. The opportunity to collaborate with director Meghna Gulzar was another major reason she wanted to be part of the film.

In an exclusive quote given to Bollywood Hungama she said, “The first thing that caught my attention was the character, Jyoti Nayyar. It is a Meghna Gulzar film, and it is a dream for every actor to work with a stellar director who has such clarity. There was no doubt about doing it. Secondly, I think you have never seen Trupti play something so serious. I've been waiting for it for the last 28 years, since I played Gandhari in the play Andha Yug 2001. After that, this is probably the first time I am playing a character like this.”

The actress also revealed that the film’s action sequence involving her character was another major attraction. Given her background in physical activities and martial arts, Trupti felt the sequence gave her an opportunity to explore a side of her performance skills that she had been eager to showcase.

She said, “The action scene really caught my attention because I’m a brown belt in karate. I’ve also practised kalarippayattu, do rope mallakhamb and have trained for marathons. I’ve always considered myself a physical actor and wanted to do something action-oriented. The moment I heard about it, I thought, ‘I have to do this.’”

For Trupti, Jyoti Nayyar represents more than just another role. She considers the character an opportunity to showcase a side of herself that audiences have rarely seen.

She stated, “Sometimes you wait and pray for years for a character you truly want to play. Jyoti Nayyar is that character for me. I’ve patiently waited for a role like this because I feel it brings out a side of me that people haven’t seen before. I believe this is one of my strengths as an actor, and that’s what really drew me to the character.”

Also Read : Crew actress Trupti Khamkar ‘wants to be like Diljit Dosanjh’; says, “You look into his eyes, and you see that purity of a soul”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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