With just 16 days remaining until the release of Awarapan 2, the makers have intensified the excitement by unveiling a brand-new motion poster featuring Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit. The latest glimpse also offers fans their first taste of the much-awaited track ‘Tera Mera Rishta’, building anticipation for the film's release.

Emraan Hashmi’s new look revealed as Awarapan 2 makers bring back ‘Tera Mera Rishta’

The motion poster presents Emraan Hashmi in a rugged new avatar as Shivam Pandit, while the return of ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ instantly brings back memories associated with the original Awarapan. The makers have strategically revealed only a preview of the song, leaving audiences eager to experience the complete version on the big screen.

For fans of the franchise, ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ carries a special emotional significance. The song's original lyricist, Sayeed Quadri, has returned to write this new version, reinforcing that Awarapan 2 continues the story rather than revisiting it. The song is designed to carry forward the emotional legacy established by its predecessor.

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Composer Mithoon has created the music for the track, adding his signature emotional depth to the composition. Singer Subodhh Sharma has lent his voice to the song, marking his third track in Awarapan 2. With multiple songs in the film, Sharma is set to become the musical voice of Shivam Pandit in this chapter.

Producer Vishesh Bhatt has often maintained that the music of Awarapan is as integral to the story as Shivam Pandit himself. The return of ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ reflects that philosophy, with the makers offering just enough to stir nostalgia while keeping the film's larger emotional moments under wraps until its theatrical release.

Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar.

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a Vishesh Bhatt Production. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, and written by Bilal Siddiqui, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Also Read : Arijit Singh returns for Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 title track ‘Yeh Awarapan’, song to release on July 21

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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