Music lovers may have a major reason to celebrate, as Arijit Singh is returning to playback singing for Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film Awarapan 2, as per a report by Pinkvilla. The much-awaited title track, ‘Yeh Awarapan’, is scheduled to release on July 21 at 11:11 am.

Arijit Singh returns for Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 title track ‘Yeh Awarapan’, song to release on July 21

Vishesh Films shared a promotional video announcing the song’s release and revealed that the track features Arijit Singh’s voice. The makers captioned the post, “Aur Abhi Bhi Wahi Dard, Wahi Khaalipan, #YehAwarapan ! Out tomorrow at 11.11 am.” The teaser prominently featuring Arijit Singh’s name has further fueled excitement, especially as it is being viewed as Arijit Singh’s return from retirement for Awarapan 2.

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Arijit Singh had announced on January 27 that he would not be accepting any new playback singing assignments. In his social media note, he wrote, “Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey.”

The reunion is particularly significant because of the long-standing association between Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films. The singer has previously collaborated with the banner on songs such as ‘Tum Hi Ho’, ‘Muskurane’, ‘Khamoshiyan’ title track, ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’ title track, and ‘Pal ek Pal’.

A source told Pinkvilla, “Vishesh Bhatt, the creative force behind the Awarapan franchise, has curated and built the music of Awarapan 2 as a statement in itself. With ‘Yeh Awarapan’, he delivers the song that sits at the very soul of Shivam Pandit’s world. And he delivers it in the voice of Arijit Singh.”

The source further added, “The relationship between Arijit Singh and Vishesh Films is woven into the fabric of Hindi cinema’s last fifteen years. It was Vishesh Films that first placed faith in Arijit Singh, giving him ‘Phir Mohabbat’ in Murder 2, the collaboration that introduced a generation to a voice it would carry with it for years.”

Awarapan 2 marks Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Backed by Vishesh Films, the sequel is directed by Nitin Kakkar, known for films such as Filmistaan, Ram Singh Charlie, and Notebook.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Nikhita Gandhi reveals her ‘COOL coincidence’ with Arijit Singh: “We are both Punjabis raised in Bengal”; opens up on Arijit Singh’s playback singing exit: “It’s AWESOME that he’s in a position to take that stand”

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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