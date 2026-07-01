The actor reflected on his long association with the iconic character while thanking fans for their continued love ahead of the sequel's August 14 release.

Emraan Hashmi pens emotional note as Awarapan 2 brings back Shivam Pandit after 19 years: “Awarapan has never been just a film for me”

Emraan Hashmi has shared an emotional message with fans as Awarapan 2 gears up for its theatrical release, nearly two decades after the original film hit cinemas. Taking to social media, the actor reflected on his journey with Shivam Pandit, the character that has remained one of the most memorable roles of his career.

Emraan Hashmi pens emotional note as Awarapan 2 brings back Shivam Pandit after 19 years: “Awarapan has never been just a film for me”

Sharing a collage featuring his look as Shivam Pandit from both the 2007 film and its upcoming sequel, Emraan expressed his gratitude to fans for keeping the character alive over the years. His post quickly resonated with audiences who have eagerly been awaiting the return of the cult favourite.

In his heartfelt note, the actor wrote, “Awarapan has never been just a film for me — it’s been 19 years of carrying Shivam with me, wherever I went. Thank you for rooting for him, for this grand and loving welcome, and for opening your hearts to everyone who’s joined the journey since. Watching this family grow with you has been the best part of all of this.” The post comes at a time when anticipation for Awarapan 2 continues to grow. Ever since the sequel was announced, fans have expressed excitement about seeing Emraan reprise the role of Shivam Pandit after 19 years.

Released in 2007, Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri and went on to earn a loyal fan following over the years. While the film was appreciated for its emotional storytelling and action, its soundtrack also became a major highlight, with several songs continuing to enjoy popularity even today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)



Written by Shagufta Rafique and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the original film was inspired by the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life. It featured Emraan Hashmi alongside Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashutosh Rana. The story followed gangster Shivam Pandit, who is assigned by his boss Bharat Malik to keep an eye on Reema, Malik's secret Pakistani mistress. As the narrative unfolds, Shivam undergoes a personal transformation, making the film one of the most emotionally driven titles in Emraan's filmography.

The sequel is directed by Nitin Kakkar and features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar alongside Emraan Hashmi. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

With Emraan Hashmi's latest post, excitement surrounding the sequel has only grown stronger, as fans prepare to revisit Shivam Pandit's journey on the big screen after nearly two decades.

Also Read: “This means everything”: Emraan Hashmi reacts as Vishesh Bhatt pens emotional note after Awarapan 2 teaser triumph

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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