Alia Bhatt spent a day in Pune meeting women achievers in sport, ahead of the release of Alpha. As the countdown to the film’s release enters its final days, the visit formed part of the film’s promotional activities and included stops at a shooting academy and a wrestling training centre in the city, bringing her in contact with two groups of women dedicated to their respective disciplines.

Alia Bhatt meets shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Pune women wrestlers to promote Alpha ahead of release

Alia began her visit at the shooting academy of Indian shooter Anjali Bhagwat. Calling Anjali one of India’s original “Alphas”, Alia spent time interacting with the athlete, learning about her career in the sport. She also tried her hand at shooting under Anjali’s guidance, picking up a few pointers on technique along the way.

Alia then visited Pune’s Jog Maharaj Vyayamshala, a historic wrestling training centre, where she met a group of young women wrestlers training with the goal of representing India at the Olympic Games. She watched their training sessions, observed friendly practice bouts and spent time interacting with the athletes about their discipline, determination and commitment to the sport.

Alpha centres on themes of courage and resilience through women who challenge convention. Alia’s visit in Pune brought her in contact with women whose real-life journeys in shooting and wrestling reflect similar qualities of perseverance and discipline, echoing the spirit at the core of the film and paying tribute to women who inspire the next generation through their grit.

Alpha belongs to the YRF Spy Universe and is directed by Shiv Rawail. It releases in cinemas on Friday, July 3.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt wears customised Alpha logo ring by Meroh during film promotions

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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