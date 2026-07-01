Abhishek Bachchan has completed over 26 years in the Hindi film industry, a journey that began with his debut in Refugee in 2000. As the son of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, the actor entered the industry amid enormous expectations. While he went on to deliver memorable performances in several acclaimed films, he also experienced his share of box office disappointments, something that left him grappling with the fear of whether work would continue to come his way.

Abhishek Bachchan gets candid about early career insecurities in Bollywood: “Kaam milega, nahin milega”

In a conversation with ETimes, Abhishek looked back on his career and said the biggest transformation over the years has been becoming more confident and comfortable with himself. “I think when I started out, there was a bit of discomfort. But now, I’m more comfortable being in front of the camera. When you’re just being yourself and comfortable in your skin, that gives you clarity on decisions you need to take,” he said.

The actor explained that years of experience have given him greater clarity, especially when it comes to selecting projects. He admitted that during the early phase of his career, excitement and insecurity often influenced his decisions. “I’m very clear today or I would say in the last five to seven years about what I don’t want to do. Initially in your career, there’s such excitement and such insecurity about kaam milega, nahin milega. Whatever comes your way, you do.”

According to Abhishek, maturity has brought with it the confidence to make more thoughtful career choices, allowing him to be more selective about the roles he accepts. “There’s a lot more conviction in that, and that comes from a certain maturity and calmness. I think that helps in your work as well. We’re not all over the place anymore, I’d like to believe,” he added.

Throughout his career, Abhishek has earned praise for his performances in films such as Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, and the Dhoom franchise, showcasing his versatility across genres. Despite frequently being compared with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and his contemporaries, the actor said he has never viewed others' achievements as a source of insecurity. “I’ve never been an insecure actor in terms of, ‘Yeh kya kar raha hai?’ Insecure about my capabilities, yes. I think all actors are. You always wonder, ‘Will I be able to do this?'”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is preparing for the release of King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the highly anticipated film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji, and is slated to hit theatres later this year.

Also Read : Abhishek Bachchan welcomes John Abraham to European T20 Premier League (ETPL) as co-owner of Rotterdam Dockers: “His involvement reflects growing belief in potential of cricket across Europe”

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