Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt share an emotional note for fans as they introduce new voice Subodhh Sharma with ‘Ve Junoon’ from Awarapan 2

The makers of Awarapan 2 have unveiled the film's first track, Ve Junoon, marking the beginning of the movie's musical journey. The romantic number introduces singer Subodhh Sharma, whose soulful vocals bring fresh energy to the soundtrack. The song also highlights the on-screen chemistry between Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, offering audiences a glimpse of the film's emotional and romantic essence.

Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt share an emotional note for fans as they introduce new voice Subodhh Sharma with ‘Ve Junoon’ from Awarapan 2

Along with the song's release, producer Vishesh Bhatt and lead actor Emraan Hashmi shared an emotional message for fans who have continued to celebrate Awarapan and its timeless music over the years.

Expressing gratitude for the love and unwavering support the franchise has received, they wrote, "With Awarapan, we gave you Mustafa Zahid. With Awarapan 2, we give you Subodhh Sharma. Same instinct, same belief. Mithoon's music and Sayeed sahab's words found a fresh voice, as it should be. This one's yours, Subodhh. #VeJunoon #Awarapan2."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishesh Bhatt (@visheshb7)

The heartfelt note pays tribute to the legacy of the original film's music while welcoming a new voice to carry the franchise forward. By introducing Subodhh Sharma, the makers aim to preserve the emotional depth that made the original soundtrack memorable while offering audiences something fresh.

Presented by Vishesh Films and Mukesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqi, and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film features Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar, and Aniruddh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Also Read : Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 unveils first song ‘Ve Junoon’ composed by Mithoon ahead of August release

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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