Vishesh Films and Sony Music India have released ‘Ve Junoon’, the first song from Awarapan 2, composed by Mithoon, written by Sayeed Quadri and sung by Subodhh Sharma. The track arrives a week after the film’s teaser secured the No. 1 position on YouTube’s trending chart.

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 unveils first song ‘Ve Junoon’ composed by Mithoon ahead of August release

The teaser, released on June 29 to mark the 19th anniversary of the original Awarapan, drew a wide response from audiences online, who called it “Goosebumps” and welcomed the return of “The OG Emraan Hashmi.” Many viewers noted that the teaser honoured the emotion and legacy of the original film rather than simply relying on nostalgia.

‘Ve Junoon’ captures the vulnerability of Shivam Pandit, a man confronting his deepest fears and questioning whether love was ever meant for him. The song marks an emotional turning point in the film’s narrative, setting the tone for what follows. Mithoon, who has composed some of the most memorable tracks in Vishesh Films’ history, returns with a melody that sits between heartbreak and hope.

Sayeed Quadri, who wrote ‘Tera Mera Rishta’ and ‘Toh Phir Aao’ for the original Awarapan nineteen years ago, has penned the lyrics for ‘Ve Junoon’. Subodhh Sharma, a sound engineer of over 12 years, lends his voice to the track after being discovered by producer Vishesh Bhatt through an Instagram reel of his vocals.

Composer Mithoon said, “Creating the music for Awarapan 2 stems from a very special creative chemistry we share. Vishesh creates a deeply emotional world, and Quadri Sahab has this rare ability to turn the most complex emotions into words that feel simple and personal. With ‘Ve Junoon’, we knew the voice had to carry pain and vulnerability, but also a certain strength. When we heard Subodhh, there was an honesty in his voice that connected immediately with the emotion of the song. For me, that instinctive connection was all that mattered.”

Producer Vishesh Bhatt said, “The music of Awarapan is the emotional memory of an entire generation. To create this magic for Awarapan 2, we needed the musical instinct of Mithoon and the poetic authority of Sayeed Quadri. Ve Junoon is the result of that brilliance, elevated by Subodhh’s voice. He carries something rare and raw that no amount of experience can teach. You either have it or you don’t. And he does.”

Awarapan 2 is presented by Vishesh Films and Mukesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqi and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar and Aniruddh Rawal, and releases in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026. ‘Ve Junoon’ is out now on all streaming platforms via Sony Music India.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi pens emotional note as Awarapan 2 brings back Shivam Pandit after 19 years: “Awarapan has never been just a film for me”

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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